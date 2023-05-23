Chabeel Day is observed by the Sikh community to mark the martyrdom day of the fifth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Guru Arjan Dev ji attained martyrdom on June 16, 1606, after he was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Jahangir. However, as per the traditional Sikh calendar, Shaheed Diwas falls on the 24th day of Jeth, the third month in the Sikh calendar. This is why Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2023 and Chabeel Day are being observed on May 23, Tuesday. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers to Observe Martyrdom Day of Fifth Sikh Guru.

Braving the scorching heat of the months of May and June, people of the Sikh community, for years, have been providing 'Chhabeel' or Rose Milk Sherbet, also known as 'Kachi Lassi' to pedestrians, hawkers and other passersby on the streets. The drink ensures much-required relief amid the intolerable sun and hot winds in the summer season.

What is Chabeel?

The Punjabi word Chabeel refers to a non-alcoholic, sweet drink which is served cold to provide relief from the hot weather prevalent during the summer months. It is usually made by mixing rose syrup in cold water and milk. In several parts of Northern India, Chabeel is popularly known as 'Kachchi Lassi'. It does not require any cooking and brings great relief from the heat.

What is The Significance of Chabeel Day?

Chabeel Day is observed on the same day as the Guru Arjan Dev ji Shaheedi Diwas to pay tribute to his martyrdom and propound the message of eternal optimism. Guru Arjan Dev ji was executed by Mughal Emperor Jahangir, who feared his growing following and spread of Sikhism in Northern India. On the direction of Jahangir, the Sikh guru was tortured for days for refusing to convert to Islam. Guru Arjan Dev ji, however, remained true to his faith and didn't concede to the Mughal Emperor's demand. Guru Ji asked to take a bath in River Ravi after days of torture. It is said he never returned back from the river.

Every year, to salute the courage, determination and optimism of Guru Arjan Dev ji, Shaheedi Diwas is observed as a remembrance of his martyrdom. Chabeel Day, celebrated by serving the cool, thirst quencher drink to the people to provide them much required relief from the scorching heat and spread the message of optimism, is also observed on the same day as Guru Arjan Dev ji Martyr's Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 08:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).