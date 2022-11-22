Just a month left to change your calendar and welcome 2023! But before that, we can't overlook pleasant chilly weather, culturally augmented events and festivals that have been a part of India's rich history and end-of-the-year sales, which December bring for us. This month lets everybody come together to enjoy some colourful and lively occasions and make merry with loved ones! Apart from hot delicacies and making New Year resolutions, the month also stores a host of significant global, regional, national and auspicious events that are worth a note. Festivals form an integral part of the Indian culture and contrast from state to state, with each state or city having its traditions and rituals for observing a particular celebration. This article brings you December 2022 Holidays Calendar with important festivals and events. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

December is the Saturday of the week, the day you look forward to all year long, but somewhere you still get a little anxious that one more year has passed! Isn't it? The twelfth and final month in the Julian and Gregorian Calendars lasts 31 days. Every month has fixed dates assigned to raise and spread awareness about a particular issue. From health, security, food, and history to travel, nature and famous personalities, the last month of 2022 has reserved many exciting dates for everybody and everything. Thursday, 1 December, will be marked as World AIDS Day. Followed by this, we have the most important Hindu festival of Gita Jayanti on 3 December. Moreover, Hindus will also celebrate Mokshada Ekadashi and Guruvayur Ekadashi on the 3rd and 4th of December. From Christmas Day to Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, We have made a listicle below that will help you to plan your holidays and days off. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

December 2022 Holidays Calendar

Date Day Festival 1 December Thursday World AIDS Day 3 December Saturday Gita Jayanti, Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat 4 December Sunday Mokshada Ekadashi Vrat, Indian Navy Day 5 December Monday Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 6 December Tuesday Karthigai Deepam, BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary 7 December Wednesday Dattatreya Jayanti 10 December Saturday Human Rights Day 14 December Wednesday National Energy Conservation Day 19 December Monday Saphala Ekadashi 22 December Thursday Winter Solstice, National Mathematics Day 25 December Sunday Christmas Day, Good Governance Day 27 December Tuesday Mandala Pooja 29 December Thursday Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 31 December Saturday New Year's Eve

December 2022 Bank Holidays

Date Day Festival/Event State 1 December Thursday State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh 3 December Saturday World Disabled Day/Feast of St. Francis Xavier Tripura and Goa 5 December Monday Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Jayanti Jammu and Kashmir 12 December Monday Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma Meghalaya 18 December Sunday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham/Guru Ghasidas Jayanti Chandigarh and Meghalaya 19 December Monday Goa Liberation Day Goa 24 December Saturday Christmas Eve Mizoram and Meghalaya 25 December Sunday Christmas Day Across India 26 December Monday Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti Haryana 26 December Monday Christmas Holiday Mizoram, Meghalaya and Telangana 30 December Friday Tamu Losar/U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya and Sikkim 31 December Saturday New Year's Eve Manipur

As per the table above, some selected Bank Holidays for December 2022 apply to the entire country, while some are specific to distinct states. So if you have planned to step out and spend some quality time with your family and friends before you say goodbye to 2022, make sure to refer to this calendar!

