Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is a regional Indian festival observed in Punjab It falls on 15th day (new moon) of Bhadon, the sixth month in the Punjabi calendar, which corresponds with the Gregorian months of August or September. The observance commemorates the first Parkash (opening ceremony) of the Guru Granth Sahib or Adi Granth by Arjan Dev Ji by the fifth Guru took at the newly built Golden Temple or Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, India, on October 16, 1604. On Parkash Utsav Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, we bring to you some spiritual quotes from this holy book and Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav 2020 HD Images to send on the day. Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send on This Day.

According to traditional Sikh belief, the scriptures contain the actual words and verses spoken by their Gurus. Sikhs believe that the Gurbani (the message within) is literally the word of Waheguru (God). It is believed that the Guru Grant Sahib revealed Word of God which was spoken through Silk Guru and other saints. The Holy Words in the scripture called Gurbani means 'from the Guru's mouth'. Inspiring Quotes from the First Sikh Guru.

Spiritual Quotes From The Holy Book Of Guru Granth Sahib

"One whose heart is filled with His Infinite Light meets with Him, and shall never again be separated from Him."

"Compassion for all the creatures is the essence of acts of pilgrimage of sixty-eight holy places and charity."

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"God does not come or go; He is All-pervading and permeating."

"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

"He is the Destroyer of pain, the Eradicator of fear, the Sovereign Lord King. He is the Greatest Lover, the Merciful Master, the Enticer of the mind, the Support of His devotees — this is His very nature."

The final text of this holy scripture has 1,430 angs (pages) and 6,000 śabads (line compositions). These are written poetically in a rhythmic Indian classical form of music in the north. It was composed by Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Angad Dev, Guru Amar Das, Guru Ram Das, Guru Arjan Dev, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. The Granth Sahib began with the first Guru, Nanak Dev, as a collection of his holy hymns, a tradition which was followed by subsequent Gurus. The first rendition was compiled by the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan was called the Adi Granth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).