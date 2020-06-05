Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji 425th Parkash Purab: Remembering Sixth Guru of Sikhs, Who Pioneered Concept of 'Miri Piri', on His Birth Anniversary

Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

The Sikh community across the world will celebrate the 425th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji, the sixth Sikh Guru, on June 6. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji is also revered as the Sixth Nanak. He played an important role in providing a new direction to the Sikh religion by focusing on building a strong military to strengthen the community. Golden Temple in Amritsar Illuminated on Occasion of 414th Guru Gaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind Sahib, View Pics.

According to the sixth guru, Sikhs should also defend themselves against the oppressors with the power of sword and military might. Guru Hargobind Ji was born on June 19, 1595, to Mata Ganga Ji and the fifth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Wadali Guru, a village 7 km west of Amritsar. He is the only son of Sri Guru Arjan Dev ji. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji Parkash Purab 2020: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs Also Known as 'Hind Di Chadar' on His 400th Parkash Utsav.

Interesting Facts About Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji:

On May 25, 1606, Guru Arjan Dev selected Guru Hargobind Sahib as his successor at the age of 11 years. Later, the fifth guru was martyred in Lahore after he was jailed, fined, and tortured as per the then Mughal emperor Jahangir's orders.

Guru Hargobind Sahib’s succession ceremony took place on June 24, 1606.

The Sixth Guru highlighted the concept of Miri Piri. He put on two swords - one of the swords was to symbolise the concept of Miri or temporal authority and the second to symbolise the concept of Piri or spiritual authority.

He nominated his grandson to succeed him as the seventh Guru Har Rai.

Guru Hargobind had three wives: Damodari, Nanaki and Mahadevi. Ninth guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, was his son from Mata Nanaki.

The Guru was a martial artist, and he encouraged people to maintain physical fitness.

Guru Hargobind ji fought four battles against the Mughal army in his lifetime.

After military conflicts with Shah Jahan’s forces, Guru Hargobind Sahib ji moved to Kiratpur Sahib, the foothills of Shivalik Hills, from Amritsar in anticipation of another from Mughals. He strengthened his defences in Kiratpur Sahib, where he spent his remaining life. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib ji left for heavenly abode on March 19, 1644. Bandi Chhor Divas, which is celebrated by Sikhs on Diwali, is celebrated in memory of Guru Hargobind ji's compassionate act of getting 52 Hindu kings released from Emperor Jahangir's prison in Gwalior.