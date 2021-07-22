Purnima Tithi holds special importance for followers of Hinduism. The full moon date occurs in the Shukla of Ashadh month and is called Guru Purnima. It is a religious belief that worshiping Lord Vishnu on Purnima Tithi fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. The festival is very special because on Guru Purnima people pay respects to their gurus and bow down to the teachers. They express gratitude for all the knowledge given by them. People also give them Guru Dakshina on this day.

It is a religious belief that Ved Vyas ji was born on the full moon of Ashadh month. That is why it is also called Vyas Purnima along with Guru Purnima. With this, the importance of the full moon date of Ashadh month increases even more. In the year 2021, Guru Purnima i.e. Vyas Purnima falls on July 24. It is believed that Ved Vyas ji gave the knowledge of all the four Vedas for the first time. For this reason Maharishi Vyas ji has been given the title of the first Guru. On this day here are a few dos and don'ts that you might want to adhere to:

You can make a Vyas-peeth by laying a white cloth on a clean place.

You must worship idol of Guru on this day.

Offer sandalwood, roli, flowers, fruits and prasad to him. After this, by remembering Vyasji, Shukradevji, Shankaracharyaji etc.

Reciting the mantra 'Guruparamparasiddhayartham Vyasapoojan Karishye' brings in good luck.

You can also donate yellow grains, yellow clothes and yellow sweets to the needy people on the day of Guru Purnima.

On the day of Guru Purnima, you must worship Lord Vishnu.

On the day of Guru Purnima, after bathing in the morning, you must make a swastika mark on the left and right sides of the temple and light a lamp. You can simply worship at home as well of you are not able to step outside your house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2021 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).