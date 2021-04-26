Hanuman Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated on April 27. It is the annual celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman and is celebrated in different ways in different parts of the country. The date of Hanuman Jayanti celebration also differs in different parts of the world. However, most people commemorate this day on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra. People enjoy celebrating Hanuman Jayanti 2021 by sharing Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes, Hanuman Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures.

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm not just by Indians but also by devotees in neighbouring countries like Nepal. Lord Hanuman is known for his sheer strength and power as well as his unflinching devotion to Lord Ram. On this day, devotees make it a point to recite stories of Lord Hanuman, sing songs and aarti revering the deity and prepare various delicious delicacies like medu vada, kheer, etc. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people also make it a point to visit temples, recite the Hanuman Chalisa, and offer their prayers to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Reciting Hanuman Chalisa to Wearing Red, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings.

The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti 2021 is sure to be a little different, as the country contributes to fight against the Novel Coronavirus. However, people are sure to take the celebration online by sharing Happy Hanuman Jayanti wishes, Hanuman Jayanti 2021 messages, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to family and friends.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes in Hindi

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Hanuman Hai Naam Mahaan, Hanuman Kare Beda Paar,

Jo Leta Hai Naam Bajrang Bali Ka, Sab Din Hote Uske Ek Samaan,

Hanuman Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Bhoot Pishaach Nikat Nahi Aawe, Mahavir Jab Naam Sunawe,

Naasaye Rog Hare Sab Peera, Japat Nirantar Hanumat Veera! Hanuman Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Shri Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Niz Manu Mukuru Sudhari.

Barnu Raghuvar Bimal Jasu, Jo Dayaku Phal Chari.

Budhihin Tanu Jaanike Sumiraun Pawan Kumar.

Bal Budhi Vidya Dehu Mohi Harahu Kalesh Vikar. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnaye

Hanuman Jayanti 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Yatra Yatra Raghunaatha-kiirtanam Tatra Tatra Krta-mastaka-anjalim

Vaasspa-vaari-paripuurnnaa-locanam Maarutim Namata Raakssasa-antakam

We hope that these wishes help you to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2021 with all the zeal and fervor city. Many people also observe a stringent fast on this day and ask Lord Hanuman to help them solve their worries and problems. We hope that this Hanuman Jayanti brings with it all the positive vibes and happiness. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

