Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full moon during the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 16. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated the birthday of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. In some parts of India, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. As you celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD Wallpapers and SMS. From Reciting Hanuman Chalisa to Wearing Red, Things You Can Do to Bring in Good Luck, Prosperity, and Seek Bajrangbali's Blessings

Lord Hanuman is known for his powers, strengths and his sincere devotion toward Lord Ram. He was the greatest follower of Lord Rama and played a very important role in his life. He is also known as Sankat Mochan and Pawan Putra. Sankat Mochan because he is remembered in good and bad times, and Pawan Putra means God of winds. Here are images and messages related to Lord Hanuman that you can download and send to your friends to wish them Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

It is believed that if you are not able to choose your career, and lack courage or mental strength, then worshipping Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Jayanti will help you overcome these obstacles in life. Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and courage, and thus worshipping him will help you gain strength and courage in difficult situations. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

