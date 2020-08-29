Anant Chaturdashi is the end of the 10-day Ganesh festival that is celebrated with great vim and vigour by people across India. The celebration usually ends with the grand immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesha idols that are revered through these 10-days. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 will be observed on September 1, which is a Tuesday. Devotees, who believe that Lord Ganpati has bestowed His presence in our home. On Anant Chaturdashi 2020, people finally bid adieu to Ganpati as he leaves to Mount Kailash again. Anant Chaturdashi is a crucial celebration that marks the end of the annual Ganpati Chaturthi celebration. This celebration holds immense significance not just for Lord Ganesha devotees, but also for followers of Lord Vishnu as well as people who follow Jainism. Here's everything you need to know about this auspicious celebration. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Date & Puja Vidhi: Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Festival Celebrated by Both Hindus And Jains.

When is Anant Chaturdashi 2020?

As mentioned before, Anant Chaturdashi 2020 will be celebrated on September 1. Ten days after the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, this celebration finally marks the end of the Ganpati festival for most people. It falls on the fourteenth day of the lunar phase of the month. Ganpati Visarjan 2020 Dates: Know All Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa, Gauri Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of Ganesh festival. People who invited Lord Ganesha into their homes with great fervour, escort the idols to an immersion pond, where Lord Ganpati is believed to continue his journey back to Kailash. The fact that Anant Chaturdashi falls on a Tuesday, which is said to be Lord Ganesha's day makes it especially auspicious. In addition to this, Anant Chaturdashi is also celebrated in parts of Bihar and Eastern U.P. is an important festival of Lord Vishnu, who is also known as Ananta. When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2020? Know Shubh Muhurat and Important Dates of Gauri Pujan, Ganeshotsav and Anant Chaturdashi This Year.

On this day people conduct holy pooja of Lord Vishnu and tie the sacred Anant thread (red silk thread with 14 knots) which is removed after 14 days. People also prepare special sweets and delicacies for Lord Vishnu. Jains in India also celebrate this auspicious day with great fervour. Digambara Jains observe Paryushana in the last 10 days of the bhado month, Anant Chaturdashi (also known as Anant Chaudas) is the last day of Paryushan.

The celebration of Anant Chaturdashi is sure to be different this year. With major Ganesh Mandals opting to come up with innovative ways of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi instead of bringing massive idols home and organising great processions. We hope that this Anant Chaturdashi, all the worries and troubles in your life finally end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).