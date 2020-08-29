Anant Chaturdashi is a festival observed the Jain and Hindu community. Chaturdashi is the 14th day of the lunar fortnight and in the normal course, Anant Chaturdashi falls 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. This is an important day in the Jain calendar of festivities. Digambara Jains observe Paryushana in the last 10 days of the bhado month, wherein Anant Chaudas is the last day of Paryushana. Known as Kshamavani, on this day, Jains seek forgiveness for mistakes they have made intentionally or otherwise, a day after Anant Chaturdashi. It is believed that on this day, Lord Vasupujya, 12th Tirthankara of the present cosmic cycle, attained nirvana. Samvatsari 2020 Quotes: Michhami Dukkadam WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Greetings And GIF Images to Seek Forgiveness This Paryushana.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Shubh Puja Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi falls on Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha of Hindu month Bhadrapad. Anant Chaturdashi 2020 falls on September 1. The auspicious time to offer prayers on Anant Chaturdashi 2020 is from 05:59 AM to 09:41 AM. Devotees fast on this day as it is believed that one can get rid of many obstacles and get blessings of Lord Vishnu. As per beliefs, worshipping Anant Chaudas destroys the negative energy of the house. People who have Kaal Sarp Dosh in their birth chart are believed to benefit from worshipping on this day as Sheshnag is also worshipped on this day. Ganpati Visarjan 2020 Dates: Know All Important Dates of Ganesh Visarjan for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 Days Bappa, Gauri Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi 2020 Vrat And Puja Vidhi

On the observance, devotees take bath early morning and worship Lord Vishnu and offer yellow flowers and sweets. They tie the infinite sutra after placing it at the feet of Lord Vishnu. Men should tie the Anant Sutra on the right and women on the left hand. In parts of Bihar and Eastern U.P., the festival is linked to kshirsagar (Ocean of Milk) and Lord Vishnu's Anant Roopa.

