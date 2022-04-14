Baisakhi or Vaisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and is considered to be a very important harvest festival that is usually celebrated on April 13. Baisakhi 2022 will be commemorated on April 14 and this day is sure to be filled with various fun festivities across Punjab. While it is celebrated by one and all in Punjab, irrespective of religion, Sikhs also organise various religious gatherings across the world to mark this day. The spirit of Baisakhi is often celebrated by sharing Happy Baisakhi Greetings, Vaisakhi 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Baisakhi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vaisakhi Facebook Status Pictures amongst family and friends online. Happy Baisakhi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Vaisakhi Messages, Telegram Photos and Facebook Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

The celebration of Vaisakhi is considered to be an extremely important event for the people of Punjab. But this day is also of religious significance for Sikhs across the world. Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi as the day of the formation of the Khalsa (the pure one). It is believed that it was on Vaisakhi in 1699 that the tenth and last Sikh Guru - Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa, declaring the end of discrimination between higher and lower caste communities and declaring everyone to be equal. Baisakhi 2022 Food List: From Punjabi Kadhi to Kada Prasad, Follow Easy Recipe Videos To Make Vaisakhi Special Food for Family & Friends.

Later, the Guru tradition in Sikhism was put to an end and people turned to the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal guide to Sikhism or the Holy Book of Sikhism. The celebration of Baisakhi 2022 is sure to be filled with various fun festivities as communities come together for community events and functions. Sikhs also organise Prabhatferis and organise langars as well. As we prepare to celebrate Vaisakhi 2022 here are some Happy Baisakhi Greetings, Vaisakhi 2022 wishes and messages, Happy Baisakhi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Vaisakhi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. Baisakhi 2022: Date, Significance, History and How Is This Festival Celebrated.

It is interesting to note that the celebration of Vaisakhi often coincides with the celebration of New Year in various other states across India. These festivities capture just the vastness and diversity that is encompassed in our nation where the same days can hold various festivals, each with a different meaning and story. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and love-filled Baisakhi 2022!

