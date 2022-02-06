Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is the annual celebration where people offer their prayers to Goddess Saraswati. Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring preparations in India. Basant Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on February 5. People are sure to share Happy Basant Panchami wishes, Vasant Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Basant Panchami images, Saraswati Puja 2022 messages, Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

As the name suggests, Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day or Panchami, in the month of Magha. The celebration of Basant Panchami also marks the countdown to the Holidays and Holika celebration. This is because Holi falls exactly 40 days after Basant Panchami. An integral part of the Vasant Panchami celebration is the observance of Saraswati Puja. Goddess Saraswati is known as the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech and wisdom. On the occasion of Basant Panchami, people perform special Puja of Saraswati Mata, seeking her blessings to be enlightened and make sane and informed decisions in the year ahead.

In the earlier times, the occasion of Basant Panchami was taken as an auspicious day to initiate the education of various young kids. Even today, many people believe that beginning a new chapter of learning, whether in dance and music or any other extracurricular activity initiated on Basant Panchami, is sure to be more productive and bountiful. As we prepare to celebrate Basant Panchami 2022, here are some Happy Basant Panchami wishes, Vasant Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Harsh Winter Ends, Spring Is God-Sent; a Song on Every Lip; Reminding One of Your; Nature at Its Very Best, Charting a New Course; the Flowers Bloom, Let’s Romance to the Core! Happy Vasant Panchami!

Happy Vasant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Always Stay Blessed With Prosperity and Success in Your Life.

Happy Saraswati Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saahas Sheel Hriday Mein Bhar De, Jeevan Tyaag Tapomar Kar De, Sanyam Satya Sneh Ka Var De, Maa Sarswati Aapke Jivan Mein Ullas Bhar De, Saraswati Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Fragrant Flowers and Fluttering Butterflies Around, Soft Breeze Whispers in Your Ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is in Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Saraswati Ka Aashirward Aap Par Sada Bana Rahe. Aapko Vasant Panchami Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the Occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami 2022 Wishes: Happy Saraswati Puja Messages & HD Images To Welcome the Spring Season

We hope that this Vasant Panchami, you find your own path of enlightenment. May Goddess Saraswati bless you with strength, knowledge and understanding. Happy Basant Panchami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2022 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).