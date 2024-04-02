Basoda, also known as Basoda Puja, is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi. Basoda is also known as Sheetala Ashtami. Usually, the day of Basoda Puja falls after eight days of Holi, but many people observe it on the first Monday or Friday after Holi. This year, Badsoda 2024 falls on April 2, i.e., Tuesday, also known as Sheetala Ashtami. Devotees worship Goddess Sheetala on this day and seek her blessings. According to Drik Panchang, the Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat will be from 06.23 am to 06.40 pm for a duration of 12 hours and 17 minutes. As Basoda 2024 nears, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Basoda 2024 wishes, Basoda images, Basoda photos, Basoda 2024 HD wallpapers, and Basoda 2024 greetings, which you can download and share with your family and friends. Here are some Happy Basoda messages you can easily download and share with your loved ones. Sheetala Ashtami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sheetala Ashtami With WhatsApp Messages, Status and Greetings.

As per traditions and customs of the Basoda festival, families don't cook on this day, and most families cook one day before. They eat the food that was already prepared the previous day. In most parts of the country, the festival is celebrated in the name of Sheetala Ashtami. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc., and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases. Sheetala Saptami Dos and Don'ts: Rituals to Observe for Good Luck and Prosperity on Basoda.

Happy Basoda 2024 Wishes and Sheetala Ashtami Greetings

Happy Basoda Puja (File Image)

The term ‘Basoda’ means ‘Basi’ or ‘Stale’. According to Hindu rituals, lighting a fire in the kitchen is strictly prohibited on this day. Some special delicacies, such as sweet chilla and gulgule, are prepared to celebrate Basoda. The day holds great importance primarily in the regions of Northern India, especially in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

