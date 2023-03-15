Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda Puja, is a Hindu festival where we worship the goddess Sheetala. Though Sheetala Ashtami is observed on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi, that is, eight days after Holi, many people observe it on the first Monday or Friday after Holi. As we observe Sheetala Ashtami 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with Sheetala Ashtami 2023 images, Sheetala Ashtami wishes, Sheetala Ashtami WhatsApp messages, Sheetala Ashtami GIF, Sheetala Ashtami HD wallpapers, Sheetala Ashtami quotes and greetings. March 2023 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List of All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

According to the Hindu calendar, Sheetala Ashtami is observed in the Chaitra month, which falls between the month of March and April. This year Sheetala Ashtmai will fall on March 15, 2023. According to the customs of Basoda, on this day, families don’t light the fire for cooking. They prepare their food the day before and eat stale food on this day. Goddess Sheetala is believed to control smallpox, chickenpox, measles etc. Therefore, people worship her to ward off an outbreak of any such diseases. On this day, people worship the goddess Sheetala for their children's good health and long life.

To enjoy the spirituality of this day, here is a collection of Sheetala Ashtami 2023 images, Sheetala Ashtami wishes, Sheetala Ashtami WhatsApp messages, Sheetala Ashtami wallpapers, Sheetala Ashtami quotes and Sheetala Ashtami greetings that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2023.

Though this health and long life festival is enjoyed worldwide by Hindus, it is more popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. On this day, devotees take a bath before sunrise and keep a long day fast. People on this day visit Sheetala Temple and offer Haldi and Bajra to the goddess. Wishing everyone a Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2023!

