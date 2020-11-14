Every year, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth date - November 14 - is celebrated as Children's Day in India. A celebration that first began in 1956, this observance stands proof of the love and admiration that Chacha Nehru had towards children. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru truly believed that children were the future of a country and had the power to bring about change, with access to proper and cherishable knowledge and education. People also look up for Children's Day 2020 costume ideas and steps to dress up your kid as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for Bal Diwas function (see pics) On his birth anniversary, children across the country are celebrated and treated with sweets, gifts and more. People also enjoy sharing Children’s Day wishes and messages Happy Children’s Day 2020 messages, Pandit Nehru’s quotes on children, Children’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other.

India initially celebrated Children’s Day on November 20, the date of the Universal Children’s Day as suggested by the United Nations. However, this observance was shifted to November 14 in 1956 as an ode to Panditji and his affection towards kids. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of our country and a key contributor to the construction of various esteemed institutes in India from AIIMS to IIMs and IITs. he truly believed that the right education and knowledge had the power to transform one’s future.

Since his death in 1964, Children’s Day celebrations have become all the more grandeur and of immense significance. From schools organising dedicated functions to celebrate the students to special offers in various places to make the kids feel extra important, the celebration of Children’s Day has become a unique and integral part of our annual commemorations. And one key part of this ritual has to be sharing happy Children’s Day Wishes in English and Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, GIF Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Photos to Celebrate Bal Diwas. Children’s Day wishes, Happy Children’s Day 2020 messages, Pandit Nehru’s quotes on children, Children’s Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “To Me There Is No Picture So Beautiful as Smiling, Bright-Eyed, Happy Children; No Music So Sweet as Their Clear and Ringing Laughter.” - P. T. Barnum

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Kids Go Where There Is Excitement, They Stay Where There Is Love.” - Zig Ziglar

WhatsApp Message Reads: “We Cannot Fashion Our Children After Our Desires, We Must Have Them and Love Them As God Has Given Them to Us.” - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

WhatsApp Message Reads: “There Are Only Two Lasting Gift We Should Give Our Children, One Is Roots and Second Is Wings.” - Hodding Carter

WhatsApp Message Reads: “You Have to Love Your Children Unselfishly. That Is Hard. But It Is the Only Way.” – Barbara Bush, Former First Lady of the US

We hope that these wishes help you add a little extra spark to the Children’s Day celebrations this year. With the continued spread of COVID-19 gripping out nation, the celebration of Children’s Day is sure to be different this year. However, parents and caretakers are making sure to do their bit to make this day as special as possible for their kids. Here’s hoping that we get one step closer to Chacha Nehru’s dream of building a nation with informed and inspiring children who redefine the world.

