Chitragupta Puja 2022 will be conducted on October 27. Lord Chitragupta is known to be Lord Yama’s acquaintance, who keeps a record of the karma of all human beings. Chitragupta Puja is also known as Dawat Puja and usually, the rituals are conducted on the same day as Bhai Dooj. However, based on the Dwitiya Tithi timing, Chitragupta Puja will take place on October 27 and is a very important observance for some communities. To mark this day, people often share Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 wishes and greetings, Dawat Puja SMS, WhatsApp messages and Happy Chitragupta Puja images and HD wallpapers with their loved ones. Chitragupta Puja 2022 Date in Diwali Calendar: Know Puja Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating The Festival Dedicated to Lord Chitragupta.

Lord Chitragupta is also recognised to be the son of Lord Brahma and the observance of Chitragupta Puja has devotees performing the special Dawat Puja and appeasing the almighty. On this day, devotees of the deities clean the idol with water and rosewater. Then, an earthen lamp is lit and people offer Panchamrit, which is made of curd, sugar and dry fruits, to Lord Chitragupta. The Dawat Puja, which is also referred to as Kalam Davat Puja, revolves around performing a Puja for pens, pencils, notebooks and other modes of writing. This is because Lord Chitragupta is believed to be the God who first discovered writing. He is believed to have been assigned the duty of writing the Vedas according to some folklore. As we prepare to celebrate Chitragupta Puja 2022, here are some Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 wishes and greetings, Dawat Puja SMS, WhatsApp messages and Happy Chitragupta Puja images and HD wallpapers to share with your family and friends.

Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Chitragupta Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja!

Happy Chitragupta Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: May the Lord of Justice Bring You Happiness and Joy. May You Be in His Good Books Always! Wish You a Happy Chitragupta Pooja

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Greetings to Everyone on the Day of Worshipping Lord Chitragupta. May You Have a Beautiful Future Ahead!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Joyful Chitragupta Puja!

Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Chitragupta Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Chitragupta Puja 2022 Wishes and Messages To Share With Friends and Family on Chitragupta Jayanti

We hope that these messages and greetings add to your festivities. While traditionally Chitragupta Puja falls on the last day of Diwali, this year, the celebration spills over to the next day because of the Tithi timing. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chitragupta Puja 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).