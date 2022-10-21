Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in October or November. Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on October 22. People worship Dhanvantri, the god of Ayurveda, on this day. Therefore, it is also known as Dhantrayodashi. It is a very auspicious day and therefore people send wishes to all their friends and family on this day. As you celebrate this auspicious day, we at LatestLY have curated wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to everyone you know to wish them Happy Dhanteras 2022 with images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Dhanteras 2022: Is Buying Broom or Jhadu Lucky or Brings Bad Luck? Know if You Should Purchase Broomstick on Dhantrayodashi in Diwali Calendar.

On Dhanteras, people step out to buy silver or gold products. It is considered highly auspicious to buy silver idols of Laxmi, Kuber and Ganesha on this day. People worship cows and also donate medicines and eye drops to the needy as they worship the god of Ayurveda. Here are wishes and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to everyone you know to wish them Happy Dhanteras 2022 with images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion Which Marks the Beginning of a New Year Full of Celebrations.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Prosperity and Success. I Hope You Are Blessed With Wealth and Good Health. Wishing You a Blessed Dhanteras With Your Family and Friends.

Dhanteras 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dhanteras, I Pray That Lord Dhanvantri Is There To Bless You With the Best of Health and Glory. Happy Dhanteras to You.

Greetings for Happy Dhanteras 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Dhanteras Bring Along the Most Precious Wealth for You and Your Family. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That You Win the Blessings of God Kuber and Maa Laxmi on the Occasion of Dhanteras To Find the Greatest Wealth and Prosperity in Your Life.

Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali celebrations. The five-day festivities of Diwali begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. All five days are observed with great enthusiasm throughout the country. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras 2022!

