Happy Dhulivandan 2021! Holi 2021 is here and the festival marks the beginning of spring in India and is an important celebration, especially in North India. Holi is a two-day festival that begins with the celebration of Holika Dahan, which is observed on the day before. The next morning is celebrated as Rang Holi where people play with various colours. People often enjoy celebrating Holi by sharing Happy Holi 2021 wishes and messages, Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. On this day, send Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi Greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, Dhulivandan messages in Marathi, Dhulivandan greetings and so on.

Holi celebrations mark the beginning of spring and it usually begins on the night of the full moon in the last Hindu month before spring. Holi generally falls in the month of February or March and is an extremely important festival for Hindus across the world. Smearing colours on each other, indulging in traditional delicacies like bhang, puran poli, gujiya, etc. The celebration of Holika Dahan on the night before is an equally important part of the celebration and the next morning the colour festival of rang holi begins. How to Make Puran Poli for Holi 2020? Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Traditional Sweet Flatbread (Watch Video).

Holi celebrations in various North Indian places like braj, varanasi, etc are well-known worldwide. People often travel from different parts of the world to celebrate this day. However, this year, the celebration is going to be a little different as more people are sure to take the necessary precautions and avoid community celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Holi 2021 in a safe way, here are some Happy Holi 2021 wishes and messages, Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. Send Holi 2021 Dhulivandan wishes, Holi Dhulivandan messages in Hindi, Holi Dhulivandan Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 Dhulivandan greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, and so on.

Holi 2020 marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: रंग प्रेमाचा, रंग स्नेहाचा, रंग नात्यांचा, रंग बंधाचा, रंग हर्षाचा, रंग उल्हासाचा, रंग नव्या उत्सवाचा साजरा करू होळी संगे… होळीच्या आणि रंगपंचमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Holi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jivnachya Watewar Kalyanche Bandh Futun Jatat, Wahun Jate Sahwasache Paani,Tarihi Maitricha Ankur Tag Dharun Rahto, Karan Bhijat Rahtat Tya Aathavani. Happy Holi!

Holi wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Holi Dar Varshi Yete Aani, Sarvana Rangun Jate, Te Rang Nighun Jata Pan, Tumachya Premacha Rang,Tasach Rahto. Happy Holi!

Holi messages in marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: रंगबेरंगी रंगाचा सण हा आला, होळी पेटता उठल्या ज्वाला, दृष्टवृत्तीचा अंत हा झाला, सण आनंदे साजरा केला. होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Holi 2020 messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Chala kheluya rang, saglyansang. Tumha sarvanna Holi ani Rangpanchami chya Hardik Shubhecha.

Many states have already banned Holi celebrations in efforts to remain safe in the current times. We hope that these wishes help you to celebrate the festival of colours in the most safe and secure manner possible. Happy Holi 2021.

