Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 28, 2021. This event is also known as Holika Deepak and Chhoti Holi. It is celebrated one night before Holi. It is believed that by performing Holika Puja at the festival of Holi, all kinds of fears are overcome. There is a popular story about Holika Dahan, associated with Prahlad and Holika. And if you are looking for Holika Dahan 2021 messages in Hindi, Choti Holi wishes in Hindi, Holika Dahan 2021 HD Images, wallpapers, Happy Holi GIF messages, Holika Dahan WhatsApp stickers and SMS to kickstart the celebration of festival of colours.

The importance of Holika Dahan is immense. It is believed that on this day all the evils of society come to an end. It signifies the victory of good over evil. Holi celebrates the killing of asur Holika in order to save Prahlad, a staunch devotee of God Vishnu and thus Holi gets its name. On this day, people in the village wake up late at night and sing and dance to Holi songs. Days before the festival people start gathering wood and combustible materials for the bonfire in parks, community centres, near temples and other open spaces. On top of the pyre is an effigy to signify Holika who tricked Prahalad into the fire.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic social gathering is not allowed and many celebrations will take place indoors. However, you can send out messages and greetings for Holika Dahan and Holi 2021 to reach out to your friends and relatives. If you are looking for the best Holi 2021 wishes, then you can find the latest collection here. We have the latest Holi 2021 greetings and wishes, then you need not worry as we have covered it for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you the collection of the most popular and top-trending 2021 Holi wishes, greetings, HD images, quotes, GIF messages and wallpapers which is available below for free download.

Holika Dahan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye! (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holika Dahan Ke Pawan Awsar Par, Holika Ke Saath Beete Saal Ke, Dukh, Katu-Anubhav Jala Lo, Nayi Khushi Aur Nayi Umang Ke Saath, Rango Ka Parv Man Lo. Holika Dahan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeet Hui Sacchai Ki, Jal Gayi Sab Buraiyan, Aapko Holika Dahan Ki Bahut, Bahut Badhaiyan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jab Jal Jayegi Burayiyan Sabhi, Aur Hogi Jeet Sacchai Ki, Tabhi Hogi Asli Holika Dahan, Chalo Sab Milkar Manaye Holi, Nayi Soch, Vichar Aur Umang Ke Sang. Holika Dahan Ki Aapko Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holika Ke Saath Saare Dukh-Dard Jala Do, Nayi Khushi Aur Nayi Umang Ke Saath, Rango Ka Parv Mana Lo! Holika Dahan Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anyay Par Nyay Ki Vijay, Burai Par Acchai Ki Jai Jaikar, Ek Saath Manao Holika Dahan Ka Tyohar.

Happy Holika Dahan 2021 Messages, Choti Holi Greetings, Images and Wishes for Family and Friends

Holika Dahan WhatsApp Stickers Online?

What is a Holi celebration without colourful WhatsApp stickers? You can download Holi and Holika Dahan stickers from the PlayStore and then send them through the messaging application. We wish you all a very happy Holika Dahan 2021.

