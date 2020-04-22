Happy Earth Day 2020 HD Images and Greetings: International Mother Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Messages and Wishes to Send on April 22

Happy Earth Day 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Earth Day 2020 is celebrated on Wednesday with utmost dedication and passion. Of course, people are celebrating the international observance at home amid novel coronavirus-induced lockdown. But it has not dented people's motivation in commemorating the day. In fact, the pandemic has made people realise it is high time they stop taking the earth for granted. One should not mess around nature. This April 22, everyone must take a pledge to be a responsible inhabitant this Earth Day and International Mother Earth Day.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 when 20 million Americans took to the street to demonstrate in favour of environmental reform peacefully. It now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries. Earth Day 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the event. You can learn more about Earth Day significance here. Meanwhile, International Mother Earth Day was established in 2009, by the General Assembly under Resolution A/RES/63/278. The Resolution was introduced by The Plurinational State of Bolivia and endorsed by over 50 member states. You can learn more about International Mother Earth Day significance here.

