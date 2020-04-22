Earth Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos of Our Planet, WhatsApp Message And Facebook Greetings to Share on Day Promoting Environmental Protection

Happy Earth Day 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to highlight the needs of the planet. The day highlights environmentalism and the importance to protect Earth from further depletion. Earth Day 2020 marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. The annual commemoration highlights the need for environmental conservation. The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. As global warming triggered by climate change has affected the planet adversely, this event tries to highlight the need for urgent action from world countries. And as we observe Earth Day 2020, we bring to you Earth Day HD Images and wallpaper to share with your near and dear ones. Also, share these WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings with your family this Earth Day 2020. Earth Day 2020: What Is the Theme? Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day? FAQs on The Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection Answered.

Talking about the observance, United Nations said that this International Mother Earth Day "we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet". International Mother Earth Day 2020 has more significance as it is observed amidst the Coronavirus outbreak which has affected countries across the world. Share these Earth Day wishes and photos of the planet and spread talks on environmental protection. International Mother Earth Day 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Earth Day With WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings.

Happy Earth Day 2020

Earth Day WhatsApp Message: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Happy Earth Day!

Earth Day 2020

Earth Day Facebook Greetings: Let Us Come Together to Make Our Planet Greener and Healthier on This World Earth Day and Always!

Happy Earth Day 2020

Happy Earth Day 2020

Earth Day Facebook Greetings: We Must Express Our Gratitude to Mother Earth by Taking Care of It; by Protecting It and by Making It a Healthier and Greener Place to Live. Wishing You and Your Family. Happy Earth Day!

Happy Earth Day 2020

Earth Day WhatsApp Message: Create a Greener World Before It Becomes a Fantasy to Our Next Generation. Happy Earth Day!

On Earth Day 2016, the Paris Agreement was signed by the United States, China, and some 120 other countries which stated a key requirement which brought into force the historic draft climate protection treaty adopted by consensus of the 195 nations present at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. We wish everyone a Happy Earth Day!