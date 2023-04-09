Happy Easter 2023! One of Christianity's holiest days, or holidays, is Easter. It celebrates Jesus' resurrection three days after His crucifixion. Easter marks the triumphant end of the Lenten season of intense prayer, fasting, and penitence for many Christian denominations. Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the Christian calendar, along with Christ's birth. It occurs when Christians praise and express gratitude for Jesus Christ's Resurrection. Three days after being crucified, dying, and being buried, Christ rose from the dead. He did this to defeat death and atone for our sins. Easter 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Easter With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Greetings to Family and Friends.

Easter Sunday in 2023 is set for April 9. Easter is the most significant Christian event and a "movable feast." It upholds the core belief of Christianity, which is that Jesus Christ rose from the dead. The triumph of good over evil, sin, death, and the physical body is symbolised by the resurrection. Easter Sunday is both the commencement of the Easter season of the liturgical year and the conclusion of Holy Week, Lent, and the Easter Triduum (which began on Maundy Thursday evening and lasted through Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday).

Lent is a time of fasting that is followed by Easter, during which many churches set aside time for reflection and repentance. Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, which finishes on Good Friday, the day of Jesus' crucifixion. The Holy Week, also known as "Passion Week," is the week preceding Easter. It consists of Palm Sunday—the day Jesus entered Jerusalem and was honoured—Maundy Thursday—the "Last Supper," or gathering of Jesus and his disciples to mark Passover—and Good Friday (when Jesus would be crucified on the cross).

On this day, the special importance of eggs is upheld. It is believed that the way a bird lays an egg in the nest, and a chick comes out of it, in the same way, Lord Jesus also took birth on earth and gave the message of happiness, peace and forgiveness to his followers. On Easter Sunday, you can wish by sending these wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, quotes, GIF images.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter! May This Day Be As Special and Beautiful as You.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Hoping You Have a Fun, Sunny, Memorable Easter.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Spirit of Easter Is All About Hope, Love, and Joyful Living. May You Have a Blessed Day!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thinking of You on This Special Day! Best Wishes for Easter and the Season Ahead.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warmest Thoughts to You and Your Family on This Holiday. Happy Easter!

Easter is also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday. Seasonal ingredients and signs of spring, such as lamb, gammon, eggs, asparagus, spring peas, hot cross buns, sweet loaves of bread and a carrot cake, are included in traditional Easter recipes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2023 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).