Lohri 2021 Video Songs: The festive occasion of Lohri 2021 will be observed on January 13, i.e., Wednesday. One of the most loved festivals of north India, especially Punjab, Lohri is celebrated with pompous every year. Lohri’s festive occasion marks the end of the winter solstice. There are grandeur festivities on Lohri, and one of them is singing and dancing all night long. Hence, on this auspicious event of Lohri 2021, we, at LatestLY, bring you some of the most popular songs, which you will love to play throughout the day and night, to mark the celebrations. Lohri 2021: Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Ankita Lokhande's Traditional Outfits To Amp Up Your Festive Wardrobe (View Pics).

'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve' Song From Veer-Zaara

The song "Lodi" or "Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve" from the movie Veer-Zaara, is one of the most-loved songs on the occasion of Lohri. Filmed on Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, and Preity Zinta, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, the feet-tapping song will make your Lohri night a memorable one.

Watch Video of Song 'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve':

'Sundar Mundari Oye' Song From Asa Nu Maan Watna Da

The song "Sundar Mundari Oye", from the Punjabi film Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, is one of the best songs you will hear on the festive event on Lohri. Sung by Harbhajan Mann, this song captures the spirit of Lohri like no other. Lohri 2021 Special Foods: From Makki Ki Roti to Til Chikki, These Traditional Recipes Are a Must on Your Thali This Harvest Festival.

Watch Video of Song 'Sundar Mundari Oye':

'Laal Ghaghra' From Good Newwz

One of the latest Lohri songs on the bloc, the song "Laal Ghahgra", from the movie Good Newwz, will make you sing and dance in festive spirits instantly. The song is filmed on the evergreen Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, and beautifully sung by Manj Musik, Herbie Sahara, and Neha Kakkar. Lohri 2021 Songs: ‘Sunder Mundriye Ho’ and Other Traditional Punjabi Songs With Lyrics To Enjoy the Festive Occasion (Watch Videos).

Watch Video of Song 'Laal Ghaghra':

'Sadi Gali' From Tanu Weds Manu

This has to be one of the peppiest songs on our list. The song "Sadi Galli" from the film Tanu Weds Manu, will make you dance to its jazzy tunes all night long. Sung by Lehmber Hussainpuri, this track will surely make your Lohri night a great one.

Watch Video of Song 'Sadi Gali':

'Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol' From Aisha

The song "Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol", from the movie Aisha, is of the most loved songs that are played during the festivities of Lohri. Filmed on Sonam Kapoor, and sung by Tochi Raina, you cannot skip this Bollywood track off your playlist.

Watch Video of Song 'Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol':

Lohri is a harvest festival which marks the end of the winter solstice. The celebration of Lohri coincides with Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Uttarayana, and Pongal as well. People light bonfires and sing and dance to their favourite Lohri songs. If you are looking to know more about Lohri 2021, then you can click here.

As January 13 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Lohri 2021. Do share and listen to this list of most popular Lohri 2021 songs, which will make your festive night happier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).