Happy Flirting Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers to Send Your Crush During Anti-Valentine Week

It's Flirting Day 2020! People try their level best to flirt with their significant someone, or their boyfriend/girlfriend, and even crushes. On a lighter side, people also send across lovey-dovey Flirting Day wishes and greetings observing the day. The day gives us ample opportunities to flirt with our respective partners or even potential ones.

These newest and love-filled Flirting Day wishes and greetings can be shared via text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and SMSes too.

WhatsApp message reads: I want to be your teardrop. Born in your eyes, live on your cheeks, and die on your lips. Happy flirting day!

WhatsApp message reads: You look so familiar to me, I guess we took some class together and I bet it was chemistry. Happy flirting day!

WhatsApp message reads: Though it is flirting day today, I am not going to flirt with you because I really love you a lot.

WhatsApp message reads: You are the reason my heart beats so fast. You are the reason I go weak on my knees when you are around. Happy Flirting Day to you!

WhatsApp message reads: Flirting is a sweet start to a relationship, which makes the heart beat faster.

Flirting Day falls on the 4th day of the widely-celebrated anti-Valentine week.