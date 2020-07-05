Guru Purnima 2020 falls on July 5. This day is observed to celebrate the birthday of Ved Vyasa, who is the author of Mahabharata, Vedas and Puranas. This day is celebrated as a spiritual festival in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. Guru Purnima, which is also known as Vyasa Purnima, falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Guru Purnima 2020 HD images, wallpaper, wishes, greetings and quotes to express gratitude towards your Gurus. Guru Purnima 2020: Kholo Kholo and Other Songs That Portray Inspirational Side of Bollywood's Best 'Gurus' (Watch Videos)

The celebration of Guru Purnima is marked by performing the ritualistic event in honour of the Guru which is known as Guru Pooja. The Guru Principle is said to be a thousand times more active on the day of Guru Purnima than on any other day. As per Sanskrit, Guru is that person who removes the darkness of our ignorance. Indian academics celebrate this day by thanking their teachers as well as remembering past teachers and scholars. As per the yogic tradition, the Guru Purnima is observed as a day when Shiva became the first Guru where he began the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Happy Guru Purnima 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes, SMS and Greetings to Wish Your Beloved Teachers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might not be able to meet your Gurus or teachers, in order tom seek blessing from them. However, you can reach out to them by sending wonderful Vyasa Purnima messages. You can do a free download of Guru Purnima 2020 HD images, quotes and messages from below. Guru Purnima 2020 Date and Significance: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Tithi and Celebrations Related to Vyasa Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Guru Purnima 2020

Guru Purnima 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Send out creative Guru Purnima 2020 messages and greetings in the form of cool WhatsApp stickers, which you can download from here. We wish you all Happy Guru Purnima 2020, always respect, love and value your teachers, as they have played an important role in shaping up your life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).