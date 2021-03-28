Holi 2021 Wishes and HD Images: Holi has finally arrived. This vibrant and happening Indian fest is celebrated on the Purnima tithi (full moon) in phalgun (corresponds to March). Holi is undoubtedly the second most popular Hindu festival after Diwali. Holika Dahan, an important ritual taking place on the eve of Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil will take place on March 28, while Holi will be celebrated on March 29. On the occasion of Holi 2021,let us spread some festive spirit by wishing our loved ones with lovely Holi 2021 greetings and images. Here’s a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, Dhulivandan messages in Marathi, Dhulivandan greetings and so on.

The festival of Holi is good occasion to repair broken friendship and sort out differences between any relationship. Holi marks the end of harsh winters and is all about celebrating spring. This is why it earns the name ‘Festival of Spring’. Holi is about to let bygones be bygones and indulge in spreading love, happiness and sheer joy. During Holi different types of sweet and savoury food items are prepared which are distributed on Dhuleti, the morning in which Holi is being played.

This year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Holi celebration will be restricted to indoors and social gatherings is not allowed. In that case, you might not be able to meet your friends, however you can send out Holi 2021 wishes, Holi messages in Hindi, Holi Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, and so on.

Holi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the colourful festival of Holi bring you good luck and prosperity in life. Have a Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet memories to cherish for a long time. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes in Bhojpuri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sapna ki duniya ba, aur apan ki pyar! Gaal pe viral aur pani ke bauchar! Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you and your family a very Happy and Colourful festival of Holi!

Howto Download New WhatsApp Stickers for Holi 2021?

WhatsApp Stickers have been here for a while, but oh, boy, it continues to remain a big hit among anyone who is using the messaging app. Seeing the popularity of this feature, the Play Store is packed with new festive packs. There are new Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download and use to greet your favourite people in your contacts’ list. HERE is the download link. Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright hues of life. Have a happy and colourful Holi!

