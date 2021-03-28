Holi 2021 Wishes and HD Images: So, here comes the much-awaited time to celebrate life with colours and enthusiasm. HOLI IS HERE. Celebrated on the Purnima tithi (full moon) in phalgun (corresponds to March), Holi is undoubtedly the second most popular Hindu festival after Diwali. Holi celebrates eternal love between Radha and Krishna, which is why Holi is also called the ‘Festival of Love’. Holi Dahan, an important ritual taking place on the eve of Holi symbolises the victory of good over evil. So, let us spread some festive spirit by wishing our loved ones with lovely Holi 2021 greetings and images. Here’s a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, and so on.

Holi marks the end of harsh winters and is all about celebrating spring. This is why it earns the name ‘Festival of Spring’. Holi is the perfect time to reconnect, repair broken relationships and friendships. Holi is about to let bygones be bygones and indulge in spreading love, happiness and sheer joy. It is the time to cast all your differences aside and celebrate Holi to the fullest. And on that note, here’s a list of Holi 2021 wishes, Holi messages in Hindi, Holi Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, and so on.

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holi! Wishing You a Holi Filled With Sweet Memories To Cherish for a Long Time.

Happy Holi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be As Colourful as the Festival Itself or Even More. Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Blessed and Happy Holi. Have a Fantastic and Colourful Holi Festival This Year.

Happy Holi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Enjoy This Holi Festival and It Turned the Best Ever You Have Enjoyed. Wishing You a Lovely Holi Full of Colours and Sweets.

Happy Holi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Year Holi Brings Every Moment With Happiness. May God Bless You and Your Family. I Wish You a Very Happy Holi.

Watch Video: Happy Holi 2021 Messages

How to Download New WhatsApp Stickers for Holi 2021?

WhatsApp Stickers have been here for a while, but oh, boy, it continues to remain a big hit among anyone who is using the messaging app. Seeing the popularity of this feature, the Play Store is packed with new festive packs. There are new Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download and use to greet your favourite people in your contacts’ list. HERE is the download link. Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright hues of life. Have a happy and colourful Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).