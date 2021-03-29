Holi is here and this thought has indeed brought loads of smile to our face during the difficult times of pandemic. Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29, 2021, and Holika Dahan on March 28, 2021. Not many are aware that the celebration of Holi is also followed by Bhai Dooj the very next day. This year Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on March 30. So, let us celebrate the affection between brothers and sisters with lovely Holi 2021 greetings and images. Here’s a collection of Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, and so on.

Holi falls on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun-and is also called the Spring Festival. Holi is also known as 'Festival of Spring' or 'Festival of Love'. It marks the blossoming of love and for many, it's a festive day to meet others. The festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Krishna. Now let's speak about Holi Bhai Dooj, this Hindu event is observed on the second day i.e. Dwitiya Tithi as per the Hindu calendar. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya. As per the mythology, the sister put a tilak on the forehead of her brother on Bhai Dooj to protect him from all bad omen. If the sister is married, she should invite her brother to her home to put the tilak on his head.

Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a social gathering will not be allowed. Also, there are lockdown and curfew imposed at many places, hence, there might be a possibility of not being able to meet your brother, sisters, relatives and loved ones. In that case, you can send out Holi Bhai Dooj and Dhuleti wishes. Here’s a list of Holi 2021 wishes, Holi messages in Hindi, Holi Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, and so on.

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhai Dooj Brings Immense Happiness and Success in Your Life Brother. Wishing You a Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bhai Dooj Add Sweetness to Your Life and Bring You Infinite Joy. May Our Wonderful Relationship Get Stronger with Time and Tide. Best Wishes for Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are My Hero, My World My Brother. I Cannot Imagine My Existence Without You. Thank You for Giving Me a Life worth Living. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear Brother, You Will Always Be My Hero and My Support. I Feel so Lucky and Blessed to You Got You in My Life. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

How to Download New WhatsApp Stickers for Holi 2021?

WhatsApp Stickers have been here for a while, but oh, boy, it continues to remain a big hit among anyone who is using the messaging app. Seeing the popularity of this feature, the Play Store is packed with new festive packs. There are new Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can easily download and use to greet your favourite people in your contacts’ list. HERE is the download link. Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright hues of life. Have a happy and colourful Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).