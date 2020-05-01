Happy International Workers' Day 2020 Messages: May Day Wishes, Quotes, HD Images and GIFs to Celebrate Contribution of The Working Class

International Workers' Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Workers' Day! It is May 1 and the world is celebrating Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day. The day celebrates the working class around the world and is observed in different ways. Many places observe an annual government holiday on this day. The day is known to have its roots back to the 19th century when the labour union movement made workers and labourers rose to fight the industrialists and businessman used to exploit them by making them work for 15 hours a day. The labourers put forth their demands of proper wages, paid leaves, and other benefits. International Workers' Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Send on Labour Day.

The first celebration of Labour Day in India is said to have taken place in Chennai on May 1, 1923. While in the current situation of a lockdown, it is a great idea to send across Happy International Workers' Day wishes and messages. And if you are looking for some cool pics to share online, we've got your back! Here's a collection of International Workers' Day 2020 HD Images, Happy International Workers’ Day HD Wallpapers and Happy Labour Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. May Day 2020 in UK: Significance, Customs And Celebrations Related to the Ancient Spring Festival.

The international labour movement takes place every year on May Day which is also celebrated as an ancient European spring festival. Let's take this opportunity to share some Happy International Labour Day wishes and messages on social media. Check out some of the best images:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Workers; Celebrate the Existence and Growth of Every Nation. Happy International Workers’ Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Salute You on This May Day for Your Hard Work; I Celebrate You for Building Our Nation. Happy International Workers' Day 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salute to All the Workers Who Work Tirelessly Every Day to Bring Peace and Stability to Their Families and Societies. Happy International Workers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All the Good Workers of This Society, We Humbly Thank You for Your Constant Service to the Nation. Happy International Workers’ Day to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Workers, This Day Is for Acknowledging Your Sacrifices and Celebrate Your Contributions. So, Rest Well and Keep Up Your Good Work! Happy International Workers’ Day!

It is a tough time. Most places around the world are under lockdown while we follow social distancing to slow down the coronavirus pandemic. At a time like this, let's come together and spread some positivity on social media.