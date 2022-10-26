Happy Labh Pancham 2022! The two terms Labh and Panchami are quite self-explanatory. Labh denotes "good luck" or "benefit" whereas Pancham means "fifth." Other names for Labh Panchami are Laakheni Panchmi, Gyan Panchmi, and Saubhaagya Panchmi. It is observed on the Hindu calendar's Panchami tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. The festival of Labh Panchami which is also referred to as Labh Pancham in Gujarat occurs on the last day of the Diwali celebrations. Every year, the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha, or waxing phase of the moon, in the ancient Gujarati calendar month of Kartik, is when Labh Pancham occurs.

This holiday, which is also known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyaan Panchami, or Laakheni Panchami, is widely observed in Gujarat. On this day, worshippers offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for well-being and abundance. Labh Panchami, an auspicious day will be observed on Oct 29 for returning back to business after the Diwali break. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

After the Diwali celebrations, Labh Panchami is regarded as a highly lucky day to launch a new business. The majority of stores and businesses open on this day as well. In Gujarat, this day is often referred to as the first working day of the Gujarati New Year. To celebrate the special day and spread positivity and enthusiasm, we have got some of the best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and images that you can send to your dear ones to celebrate the auspicious day. To celebrate this day, you can share Happy Labh Pancham 2022 wishes and images, Saubhagya Labh Panchami 2022 greetings, Labh Panchami WhatsApp messages and Gyan Panchami SMS to greet your friends and family.

Happy Labh Pancham 2022 Wishes, Quotes & Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ma Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Slay Our Inner Devil and Enlighten Our Life. Shubh Labh Pancham 2022!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish All My Neighbours a Prosperous Year Ahead. May Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji Keep Us All Safe From Harm. May She Remove All the Obstacles From Our Paths!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Maa Gives You the Courage and Strength To Face All the Odds in Life and Showers Your Life With Unlimited Happiness. Wish You a Very Enjoyable Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Time To Welcome Maa Lakshmi and Ganesh Ji and Celebrate All the Glory and Blessing! Let’s Make This Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja a Memorable One.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Lots of Love and Happiness on This Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh Puja! Shubh Labh Pancham 2022!

Labh Pancham 2022 Greetings Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and Wishes To Celebrate Gyan Panchami

Puja on this day, according to Hindu worshippers, particularly in Gujarat, brings them prosperity, benefits, and good fortune in both their personal and professional lives. In Gujarat, however, Panchami is the first working day of the New Year. Therefore, on this day, entrepreneurs start new accounting books for ledgers or "Khatu." They accomplish this by writing the words "Shubh" on one hand and "Labh" on the other.

