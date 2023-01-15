The well-known harvest festival of Assam, known as Bihu, is observed three times a year: Rongali or Bohag Bihu in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu in the middle of January. The term "bhog" in Bhogali means "eating," hence communal meals take on a lot of significance on this day. On the last day of the Assamese calendar month of "pooh," the Magh Bihu celebrations begin. Some academics claim that the history of Bihu began in the distant past (3500 BC), when people sacrificed fire to improve their harvest. According to legend, the event dates back to the period of the Dimasa Kacharis, an agricultural tribe that existed thousands of years ago in the northeastern region of the earth. We have compiled for you Magh Bihu HD Images, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS.

According to the Vishnu Puran, there used to be a festival known as Bisuva that was observed as the sun shifted from one sign of the Hindu zodiac calendar to another. Bihu is regarded as the contemporary equivalent of the Bisuva celebration. The first day of Magh Bihu, which is observed over two days, is sometimes referred to as Uruka or Bihu eve. Check out the latest Magh Bihu 2023 greetings and high-definition images to celebrate the festival of joy.

To enjoy the feast, young people create improvised shelters called Meji and Bhelaghar out of bamboo, leaves, and thatch. On this day, women prepare a feast using ingredients like curd, chira, pitha, and laru. The "Bhuj" is held at night, when people gather with their loved ones to enjoy wonderful food in temporary huts. Check out the latest Happy Bihu 2023 Images and greetings and download them quickly!

The post-harvesting ceremony known as Meji is held on the second day of the festivities, and people light bonfires in the fields while praying to their ancestors' gods. On this day, people burn the temporary huts as part of the Meji Jwaluwa rite. The celebration is known for its delicious food, and on this day, a variety of rice cakes and sweets made with til (sesame) and jaggery are cooked.

