Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Send on Great Warrior's Birth Anniversary

Maharana Pratap Jayanti wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is a regional holiday in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan that is observed on the third day of Jyestha month. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of this eminent leader, Maharana Pratap Singh, whose historic contributions are still marvelled at. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on May 25 and this 16th-century leader's birth will be celebrated with great grandeur. Sending Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 wishes and Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages, Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti WhatsApp stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to friends and family is a common practice on this day. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Quotes, HD Images and SMS to Send on Rajput Warrior's Birth Anniversary.

Maharana Pratap Singh is known as the King of Mewar and is known for his fearless battles against the Mughals. Born to Maharani Jaiwanta Bai and Udai Singh II in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan in 1540, Maharana Pratap is known for challenging the Mughal Emperor, Akbar, by refusing to be his vassal. While the Mughals outnumbered the Rajputs at the Battle of Haldighati, their victory was futile as they could not capture Maharana Pratap. The troops led by Marahana Pratap reconquered the western regions as soon as the Mughals shifted their attention to the north-west.

It is Maharana Pratap’s constant and vigilant defence to the Mughal empire, unaided by other states, that made his bravery and chivalry well-known. While his birth date is recorded as May 9, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed based on the date on the Hindu Calendar. As we prepare to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020, here are some Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 wishes and Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages, Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti WhatsApp stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can send to friends and family.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Maharana Pratap Ki Jayanti Par Shat Shat Naman.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Chetak Par Chadhe Jisne, Bhale Se Dushman Sanghare the, Mathrubhumi Ke Khatir, Jungle Mein Kai Saal Guzare The. Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bharat Maa Ke Veer Saput, Har Hindustani Ko Pyara Hai, Kunwar Pratap Ji Ke Charno Mein Sat Sat Naman Hamara Hai, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dhanya Ho re Rajasthan, Jo Janam Liya Yahan Pratap Ne, Dhanya Ho re Saara Mewar, Jahan Kadam Rakhe the Pratap Ne, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Maharana Pratap Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Pratap Ke Shaurya Ki Gaatha Har Koi Sunayega Gaakar, Batribhoomi Bhi Dhanya Ho Gayi Pratap Jaisa Putra Paakar, Maharana Pratap Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Maharana Prata Jayanti celebrations mainly revolve around organising special processions and pujas for the brave Rajput king. However, this year, the celebrations are bound to be different. Since the continued lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 makes it impossible to organise events and processions, people are bound to settle for online celebrations as well as sending wishes and messages instead. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.