Are you ready to celebrate the first of many harvest festivals taking place in January? Of course, you are. After all, the much-loved festival of Makar Sankranti is fast approaching. If you have grown up in a Hindu household, you will relate to the joy of eating murmura ladoo or munching on til gur barfi while waiting for the tasty Sankranti masala khichdi for lunch. Also, who can forget the kite-flying sessions on the roof in the presence of all your loved ones? Oh, the good ol' childhood days. This Makar Sankranti 2021, wish your loved ones happiness, fortune, and prosperity with our collection of wishes and images full of emotional messages.

The festival gets its name from the combination of two words, "Makar" meaning 'Capricorn' and Sankranti meaning 'transition.' Makar Sankranti means the sun's transition in the Makara Rashi (Capricorn Zodiac sign). It marks the first day of the sun's transit into this sun sign, signifying the month's end with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Makar Sankranti is also a harvest festival celebrated in different states under different names and have their own rituals. It has great religious, cultural and historical significance.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar observe Makar Sankranti as Khichdi Parv or Khichdi Sankranti. People of Gujarat observe it as Uttarayan, while Tamil Nadu celebrates this festival as Pongal. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana commemorate Makar Sankranti as Pedda Panduga, Assam rings the festival as Magh Bihu. In West Bengal, Sankranti, also known as Poush Sankranti. There are different names for this beautiful festival but the underlying theme of unity, brotherhood, and gratitude remains the same. On that note check out some of the best Makar Sankranti 2021 wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, SMS and so on.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Sun Bless You With Peace, Prosperity, and Good Harvest This Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Makar Sankranti! May the Sun Brings You and Your Home Rays of Joy and Happiness!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Great Cheer, Devotion, Zeal and Joy, I Wish You and Your Family a Happy Makar Sankranti!

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness, Warmth, and Moments You Cherish Today and Forever. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Festival of Makar Sankranti Brings Lots of Happiness, Bliss, and Good Times in Your Life.

Makar Sankranti 2021: WhatsApp Messages, Photos, Greetings And Wallpapers on Kite Flying Festival

Makar Sankranti is popularly referred to as Indian Thanksgiving as both Makar Sankranti, and Thanksgiving are harvest festivals. People thank the nature for sustaining their life on the earth and eventually putting food on the table. This Makar Sankranti 2021, let us be thankful towards each and everyone and diminish negativities around us. Show your gratitude towards nature, and also towards the people who help you grow! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).