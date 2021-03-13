Mother's Day or Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom this year will be observed on March 14, 2021. This event is observed to honour mothers and other mother figures, such as grandmothers, stepmothers and mothers-in-law. In the UK, the celebration of Mother's Day is linked to Easter, which is different each year as it is determined by the lunar calendar. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Mother's Day (UK) 2021 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and SMS to celebrate motherhood.

Mothering Sunday or Mother's Day in UK is celebrated by taking mothers to restaurants and get a special customised cake prepared for them. Traditionally, the celebration of Mothering Sunday meant visiting the church, where they were baptized or where they attended services when they were children. Mothering Sunday coincides with Laetare Sunday, also called Mid-Lent Sunday or Refreshment Sunday, a day of respite from fasting halfway through the penitential season of Lent.

This year on Mother's Day 2021 in the United Kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is advisable to stay home and enjoy the day with your mother. However, unfortunately, there might be many who stay in a different town and can't meet their grandmas, mothers in law or their mothers, this Mothering Sunday due to COVID-19 situation. In that case, you can send out heart touching Happy Mother's Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and meaningful quotes which are available for free download below.

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Laughing With Us in the Best of Times and Sticking With Us Through the Worst of Times! What Would We Do Without You?

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wanted to Get You Something Special This Mother’s Day, so I Decided to Give You Some Peace and Quiet.

Mother’s Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day! We Wouldn’t Be Here if It Wasn’t for You. Literally.

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Since God Could Not Be Everywhere, He Created Mothers.

Mother’s Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Smile Makes My Day and Your Love Is the Purest Emotion I Have Ever Felt. Love You, Mummy. Happy Mother’s Day.

Mother's Day GIFs:

Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative this Mother's Day 2021 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Mother's Day 2021.

