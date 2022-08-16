Parsi New Year in India is celebrated on August 16 and is sure to be a festive and fun-filled affair. Celebrated by the Parsi community in India, this day is often marked as a public holiday in various parts of the country. Parsi New Year 2022 celebrations are bound to be accompanied by a flood of Happy Parsi New Year 2022 greetings, Parsi New Year wishes and messages, Happy Parsi New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz Mubarak images and Navroz Mubarak Facebook Status Pictures on social media.

The celebration of Parsi New Year marks the beginning of a new calendar year according to the Parsi Calendar. It is interesting to note that while followers of Zoroastrianism worldwide observe the Parsi New Year on the summer solstice - March 21 - the celebrations in India are based on the Shahenshahi Calendar. This is the reason that Pateti or Parsi New Year has been celebrated in August in our country. The date of Pateti is usually constant for a long period of time. However, based on the earth’s rotations, the date slowly shifts one day forward. This is why Parsi New Year has been celebrated on August 16 since 2021. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

The celebration of Parsi New Year is also known as Jamshedi Nowroz, after the legendary King of Persia Jamshed who started the Parsi calendar. Parsi New Year celebrations are a mix of cultural and religious observance. People visit the fire temple on this day to thank the almighty. In addition to this, they also share Happy Pateti 2022 greetings, Parsi New Year Wishes and Messages, Happy Parsi New Year 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Pateti Facebook Status Pictures to spread the festive spirit amongst friends and family.

Happy Pateti 2022 Messages and Quotes

Parsi New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Navroz Mubarak Wishes Reads: Happy Parsi New Year 2022. May This Year Is the Beginning of Many New Things for You to Make It a Memorable One.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Navroz Mubarak Wishes Reads: All Things Bright and Lovely, All Things Good and Real, All Things Fine and Wonderful, All These Are Wished for You on This Day and Always. Navroz Mubarak!

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Navroz Mubarak Wishes Reads: May Love, Bravery, Wisdom, Bliss, Health, Tolerance and Cleanliness Be by Your Side. Happy Paris New Year.

Quotes for Parsi New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Navroz Mubarak Wishes Reads: Surround Yourself With Positiveness and Spread Smiles Among Your Near and Dear Ones. Navroz Mubarak.

Parsi New Year Quotes & SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Navroz Mubarak Wishes Reads: Naya Saal Aaye Banke Ujalaa, Khul Jaye Aap Ki Kissmat Ka Taala, Hamesha Aap per Rahe Meherban Upar Wala, Ye Hi Dua Karta Hai Apka Yeh Chahne Wala. Navroz Mubarak.

Parsi New Year 2022 Messages and WhatsApp Status Video to Send and Celebrate Pateti

We hope that this Parsi New Year fills your life with all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Pateti 2022!

