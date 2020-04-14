Happy Pohela Boishakh 2020 Greetings, Wishes, HD Images: Say Subho Noboborsho 1427 With These WhatsApp Stickers, Poila Baisakh Messages, GIFs to Celebrate Bengali New Year

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

The first day of the Bengali Calendar is celebrated as Bangla Noboborsho or Pahela Baishakh. This commemoration of the New Year is enthusiastically celebrated by Bengalis across the world. Pohela Boishakh is a national holiday in Bangladesh as well as various parts of India and the festive time is highly anticipated by Bengalis. Pahela Baishakh 2020 will be celebrated on April 14 and the Bengali New Year is bound to be a day filled with happiness and hope. People are all set to celebrate this day with Happy Bengali New Year Message, Bangla Noboborsho wishes, Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Stickers and Pohela Boishakh Facebook Status Pictures that they share online.

While Pohela Boishakh is celebrated widely in Bangladesh, it is a particularly important festival in states of West Bengal, Tripura and Northern Odisha and parts of Assam where people from all religious faith celebrate their Bengali heritage. Pohela Boishakh is marked in the lunisolar Bengali calendar as the first day of its first-month Boishakh. There are various funfairs, processions and other events that are traditionally organised to celebrate this auspicious day. People also spend some much-needed quality time with their family and bring in the New Year filled with prosperous opportunities. Pohela Boishakh 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on Bengali New Year.

Every year, around the Bengalis New Year, The festive Mangal Shobhajatra is organized in Bangladesh. While these social gatherings and festivities are not possible this year, people are still enthusiastic about beginning a new chapter in these trying times. And most people are excited to bring in this festive time virtually by sending Happy Bengali New Year Message, Bangla Noboborsho wishes, Pahela Baishakh WhatsApp Stickers and Pohela Boishakh Facebook Status Pictures to their friends and family. Pohela Boishakh 2020 Traditional Bengali Recipes: From ‘Alu Posto’ to ‘Bhetki Macher Paturi,’ Try These Scrumptious Dishes on Bengali New Year.

May the Pohela Boishakh Turn Out to Be a Prosperous One for All in Your Family!

Greet the Naba Barsha With Hope, Excitement, Eagerness and Anticipation.

Wishing You a Year Full of Joy, Contentment, Peace and Opulence. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

Wishing You a Delightful and Fulfilling Year That You Most Deserve. Happy Pohela Boishakh!

We hope this Pahela Baishakh fills your life with the prosperity and positivity that it needs. This day is not just celebrated as the New Year by Bengalis but also marked as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, Baisakhi in Punjab and other parts of the country as well. The current situations across the world have made these celebrations timid, but it still fills our heart with hope for a better tomorrow.