Shravan or Sawan is the fourth month in the Hindu calendar and is considered one of the year's holiest and most auspicious times. Known as the most humid month, Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan 2022 began on July 14 in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and go on till August 12. The celebration of Shravan 2022 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will begin on July 29 and go on till August 27. People are bound to post Happy Shravan 2022 Greetings and messages, Sawan 2022 wishes, Happy Sawan WhatsApp Stickers and Shravan 2022 Facebook status pictures to celebrate this month.

The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Every Monday in Shravan month is dedicated to the prayer of Lord Shiva, and devotees often observe stringent fast on these days, known as Shravan Somwar. Many devotees also pledge to observe strict fasts on Mondays for sixteen weeks, commonly known as Solah Somwar Vrat. On the Tuesdays that follow, women often observe the Mangala Gauri Vrat. Sawan 2022 Style Guide: From Mouni Roy to Ankita Lokhande, Celeb-Inspired Ethnic Looks That Are a Must-Try This Shravan Maas.

The celebration of Shravan month is different in North India and South India due to the difference in the calendar that is followed in both regions. However, the significance of the month continues to remain the same. As we prepare Sawan 2022, here are some Happy Shravan 2022 Greetings and messages, Sawan 2022 wishes, Happy Sawan WhatsApp Stickers and Shravan 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Discover Your Hidden Potential and Find Your Inner Self As You Meditate on the Thought of Reaching Closer to Immortal Shiva on the Holy Occasion of Pehla Shravan Somwar.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You a Blissful Sawan Somwar. May the Blessings of Lord Shiva Always Stay With You and Your Family.

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fasting on Shravan Somwar Helps You Awaken Your Inner Consciousness and Discover the Purpose of Your Being. Happy Shravana!

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Bholenath. Sawan Somwar Ke Pavitra Avsar Par Ako Dheroon Shubkamnayein!

Happy Sawan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Sawan Somawar, May Lord Shiva Clear All Your Obstacles and Show You The Path of Righteousness!

The month-long observance is sure to fill everyone's life with all the love and light they deserve. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Shravan 2022!

