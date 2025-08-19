The Shravan month, also known as Sawan, is an auspicious month for Hindus across India. In Maharashtra, Shravana holds great religious significance as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and is celebrated with great devotion. Popularly known as Shravan Maas, it is the fifth month in a traditional Marathi calendar followed in Maharashtra. This year, Shravana 2025 in Maharashtra started on Friday, July 25, 2025 and will end on Saturday, August 23, 2025. During the Shravan month, many devotees observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar and special offerings are made at Lord Shiva temples. Sawan 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details.

This year, Sawan Maas 2025 or Shravana Month started on July 11 and ended on August 9 for the northern parts of India, while Shravan 2025 in Maharashtra started on July 25 and will end on August 23. The dates differ because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon while Maharashtra follows the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

Shravan 2025 End Date in Maharashtra

Shravan 2025 in Maharashtra will end on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Shravan Significance

The Shravan month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and hence holds great significance for Hindus across India. For many Hindus, the month of Shravana is a month of fasting when devotees abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol for the entire month. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe various rituals during this month to seek blessings and prosperity. As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe a fast this month are blessed with prosperity, good luck and happiness.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

