Shravan Purnima is an annual event that is celebrated by the Hindus on the full moon day, i.e., the Purnima day, that falls in the Hindu lunar month of Shravana. In the Gregorian calendar, Shravan Purnima falls in the month of July or August. It holds religious, cultural, and seasonal significance across India and among Hindu communities. In 2025, Shravan Purnima 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the moonrise timings on the Purnima date are at 07:07 PM. The Purnima tithi of Shravan Poornima will begin at 01:42 PM on August 08, 2025, and end at 12:54 PM on August 09, 2025. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Shravan Purnima is the fifth Purnima in the year. Sawan 2025 Dates in India As Per Purnimanta and Amanta Calendars: Check Shravan Start and End Dates in North, South and Western Regions.

The most popular festival on Shravan Purnima is Raksha Bandhan which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread i.e., Rakhi on their brothers' wrists, praying for their protection, while brothers vow to safeguard their sisters. The ritual symbolizes love, duty, and mutual respect.

Shravan Purnima 2025 Date

Shravan Purnima 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Shravan Purnima 2025 Timings

The moonrise timings on the Purnima date is at 07:07 PM.

The Purnima tithi of Shravana Poornima will begin at 01:42 PM on August 08 and end at 12:54 PM on August 09.

Shravan Purnima Festivals

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025

Gayatri Jayanti: August 9, 2025

Narali Purnima: August 9, 2025

Upakarma: August 9, 2025

Avani Avittam: August 9, 2025

Shravan Purnima Rituals

The auspicious day of Shravan Purnima is marked with several important festivals, rituals, and observances that celebrate devotion, discipline, and divine blessings.

On this day, people observe fasting as it is the Purnima day. On Shravan Purnima, many people observe a full-day fast, even without water or eat only a single meal of fruit and milk.

The purpose of fasting is spiritual purification and seeking the divine blessings of Gods, especially Lord Vishnu.

The fast is broken only after Chandra Darshan, i.e. after moon sighting. At the end of the fast, Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva is worshipped for a happy and prosperous life.

Shravan Purnima Significance

Shravan Purnima holds great religious, spiritual, and cultural significance for Hindus across India. As per religious beliefs, Shravan Poornima is the fifth Purnima in the year and it holds deep religious, spiritual, and cultural significance for Hindus. Shravan Purnima finds mention in various Puranas and Smriti texts like Skanda Purana, Bhavishya Purana and Garuda Purana.

Shravan Purnima is also celebrated as Hayagriva Jayanti. This day marks the birth of Lord Hayagriva, the horse-headed incarnation of Vishnu, considered the god of knowledge and wisdom. Devotees, especially in Vaishnavism, worship Hayagriva to seek academic excellence and spiritual enlightenment.

In South India, this day is celebrated as Avani Avittam. For Brahmins, especially in South India, Shravan Purnima is the day of Yajurveda Upakarma, the sacred thread changing ceremony. It marks a renewal of spiritual study and Vedic commitments. On this day, men perform rituals to express gratitude to Rishis and resume Vedic education.

In many regions, rituals for Pitru, i.e., deceased ancestors, are performed on this day. Narayana Bali, Shraddha, Tarpana, and Pinda Dana, etc. are conducted to appease ancestral souls, especially in holy places like Gaya, Prayag, Rishikesh and Rameshwaram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).