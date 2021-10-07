Happy Navratri 2021! It is Navratri 2021 Ghatasthapana today. The day brings with it 9 days of festivities and rituals. The nine-day festival is dedicated to nine incarnations of Goddess Durga who are worshiped on each day. The first day of Shardiya Navratri is the most important day when Ghatasthapana takes place. The literal meaning of Ghatasthapana is the setting of the ghat (round kalash of water). Among other rituals during Navratri, Ghatasthapana is one of the most important one considered as the invocation of Goddess Shakti. This should be done according to the scriptures providing rules, guidelines and timings for Ghatasthapana. To make the day more fun, you can send wishes on the first day of Navratri for which we got you a collection of Ghatasthapana messages, Ghatasthapana 2021 images, Navratri Ghatasthapana SMS, wishes, Ghatasthapana messages in Marathi, Navratri greetings in Hindi, Navratri 2021 Ghatasthapana images, WhatsApp Stickers, and more.

The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana is the first one third of the day while Pratipada, the first day of Navratri is prevalent. Ghatasthapana should be done before noon. On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana is held at the auspicious time also known as shubh muhurat. To celebrate the importance of the day, we bring to you amazing Ghatasthapana images, HD wallpapers, Navratri 2021 wishes, Happy Navratri 2021 greetings and Ghatasthapana wishes in Marathi.

Happy Ghatasthapana (File Image)

Ghatasthapana Puja 2021 Date and Shubh Muhurat in Sharad Navratri (Photo Credits: File Image)

As we spread joy around the world, we seek blessings from Maa Durga to bless you and your family with prosperity, wealth and happiness. However, remember that Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya.

