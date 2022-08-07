Sister’s Day is an annual celebration that falls on the first Sunday in the month of August. Sister’s Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7. Sister’s Day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in India and several other countries. Every year, on the occasion of Sister’s Day, people in India especially share Happy Sister’s Day wishes, Sister’s Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Sister’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Sister’s Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Sisters Day in India With WhatsApp Status Video, GIF Greetings and Sweet Quotes.

The celebration of Sister’s Day is considered to be an extra special affair as sisters rarely get the love and appreciation that they deserve. Sisters are some of the most strong yet kind, gentle yet stubborn and loving but honest people in one’s life. From being your source of laughter to providing the constant support you need, sisters have often done it all. And Sister’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate this and a lot more.

This celebration is focused on taking time to thank the sisters in our life, and making sure they know how much they are loved and cherished. From sharing special Sister’s Day gifts to planning brunches or dinners at their favorite joints, there are various ways that Sister’s Day can be celebrated. However, one integral part of the Sister’s Day celebration over the years has been the sharing of Happy Sister’s Day wishes, Sister’s Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Sister’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online.

Happy Sister's Day (File Image)

Sisters Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Sister's Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

National Sisters Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Sister’s Day 2022 Quotes and Messages: Send Lovely Images, HD Wallpapers & Wishes to Your Sisters

We hope that these greetings add to your Sister’s Day celebration this year. It is interesting to note that in addition to this, the unique bond between siblings is also celebrated in India during various Hindu festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Bhau Beej. These festivals are also dedicated to celebrating the unique bond that siblings share that continues to grow stronger with time. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sister’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).