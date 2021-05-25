Narasimha Jayanti 2021 Details: The occasion of Narsimha Jayanti is one of the most important for the people of the Hindu community. Lord Narsimha is the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, and one of his most fearsome incarnations. Lord Vishnu took this avatar in the form of half-lion and half-human to kill the demon king Hiranyakashyapa. There are several festivities and rituals which are associated with the festival of Narasimha Jayanti. If you are seeking more information about Narsimha Jayanti 2021 – its date, muhurat, fasting rules, puja vidhi, rituals, and significance, then you have reached the right place.

What is the date of Narasimha Jayanti 2021?

The auspicious occasion of Narsimha Jayanti is observed on the Chaturdashi during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Vaisakh as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festive event of Narsimha Jayanti falls in the period between April and May. Hence, this year, the occasion of Narasimha Jayanti would fall on May 25, i.e., Tuesday. Sri Narasimha Jayanti 2021 Messages & Greetings: Send Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Vishnu Quotes & Telegram Photos to Celebrate Appearance Day of Lord Narasimha.

What is the shubh muhurat of Narsimha Jayanti 2021?

• Narasimha Jayanti 2021 Date: Tuesday, May 25

• Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time - 04:26 PM to 07:11 PM

• Next Day Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti - after 05:25 AM, May 26

• Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time - 10:56 AM to 01:41 PM

• Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 12:11 AM on May 25, 2021

• Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 08:29 PM on May 25, 2021

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and rituals of Narsimha Jayanti?

Devotees follow several traditions, rituals, and customs to mark the celebrations of the day. It is advised to take an early bath, especially during the Brahma muhurta, and wear a fresh or new pair of clothes.

People perform special puja and arti in high regard of Lord Narsimha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Vishnu. They offer coconut, fresh flowers and fruits, gram dal, rice, jaggery, kumkum, Kesar, and other holy items while performing the arti. Reciting the Narsimha mantra is considered blissful on this day.

It is believed that observing Narsimha Jayanti Vratam is highly rewarding. The fasting begins with the sunrise on the day of Narasimha Jayanti and ends with the sunrise on the next day. A lot of people also donate clothes, food, money, and other utility items to the poor on this holy day.

What is the significance of Narsimha Jayanti?

It is said that people who observe all the rituals of Narsimha Jayanti are relieved of all their past and present sins. It is also believed that devotees who meditate, chant mantras, and sing bhajans and kirtans in praise of Lord Narsimha, Lord Vishnu, and Goddess Laxmi are highly rewarded with healthy life and prosperity. The occasion of Narsimha Jayanti is a firm reminder of how God is present everywhere and is ever ready for his bhakts and people who chant his name in any situation.

