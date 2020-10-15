Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has been one of the most inspiring and loved leaders India has been blessed with. And as we celebrate his birth anniversary as World Students' Day 2020, here are some World Students' Day wishes and messages, Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas WhatsApp Stickers, Inspiring quotes on students by APJ Abdul Kalam, Happy World Students' Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

World Students' Day celebrations were first started by the United Nations on October 15, 2010, and ever since schools, colleges and various organisations take this opportunity to celebrate students and give them the podium to discuss exactly what they need. World Students' Day celebrations are especially important this year, as we see students and teachers struggle to access education in the times of this pandemic. The celebration of World Students' Day is also taken as an opportunity to organise various events to celebrate students. World Students' Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: Celebrate Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas With New WhatsApp Stickers, APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings.

Happy World Students' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Definitely Not Easy to Be a Good Student. It Demands Lots of Hard Work and Dedication. Happy World Students’ Day!

Happy World Students' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Each Day, Each Effort Will Bring You Closer to Your Goals. So Keep Working Hard on Daily Basis to Enjoy Success in Every Exam. Best Wishes on World Students’ Day 2020!

Happy World Students' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is a Book and Being a Student Is the Most Beautiful Chapter of That Book. Make Sure You Enjoy This Chapter to the Fullest. Wishing a Very Happy Students’ Day!

Happy World Students' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Vidyarthi Ka Jeevan Anubhavon Se Bhara Hai, Jo Jeevan Me Agey Badhne Me Madat Karta Hai. Kisi Roop Me Grahan Ki Gayi Shiksha Vyarth Nahi Hai. Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Ki Hardik Shubkamnaye!

Happy World Students' Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pratyak Vyakti K Jeevan Mein Shiksha Grahan Karna Sabse Badi Achai Hai, Vishwa Vidyarthi Divas Ki Hardik Shubkamnaye!

APJ Abdul Kalam believed in the power of students, the change that is unitedly standing for a cause can bring. Whether it is his inspiring work in the literary world or his noted speeches in schools and colleges and various events, Dr Kalam has time and again stood by his words. His own journey in life has been proof of his beliefs, and we hope that this World Students' Day we create a world where the opportunities students need are made accessible to them. Happy World Students' Day 2020!

