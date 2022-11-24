Thanksgiving Day is an important national holiday observed in the United States on the last Thursday of November every year. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Thanksgiving 2022 will be observed on November 24. Thanksgiving Day is celebrated on different dates in different regions. It has been observed as an annual holiday in the U.S. since 1863. It was first observed in America in the 1500s but has been celebrated at a national level since 1789. It is believed that their Thanksgiving was modelled on a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists of Plymouth and the Wampanoag people. As you celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 in the United States, we at LatestLY have curated greetings that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all your loved ones. Thanksgiving 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Loved Ones on Turkey Day.

As the name suggests, Thanksgiving Day began as a day of giving thanks for the blessings of harvest and of the preceding year. Therefore, on Thanksgiving Day, people express gratitude for whatever they have. The most important observance of the day is the Thanksgiving Day dinner. It includes traditional recipes like Roasted Turkey, Pumpkin pie, Mashed potato, Butternut squash etc. People invite their friends and family for a get-together as they celebrate Thanksgiving dinner. Here are greetings that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all your family and friends on Thanksgiving or Turkey Day 2022.

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2022 Greetings

Happy Thanksgiving 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Thanksgiving! As I Take Time To Give Thanks for Many Blessings in My Life, I Want To Let You Know How Grateful I Am That You Are One of Them.

Thanksgiving 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is the Time To Be Thankful, Remember Good Times, and Embrace Those Who Enrich Our Lives. I’m Thankful for a Lot of Things, but I’m Most Thankful for You. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Year Be Full of Hopes and Faith for You. Wishing You Blessed Times With Your Family and Friends. Wishing You a Very Happy Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Day Be Filled With God’s Uncountable Blessings, Memorable Moments and Happiness. Wishing You a Blessed Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Having Somewhere To Go Is Home. Having Someone To Love Is Family. Having Both Is a Blessing. Happy Thanksgiving 2022!

Though Thanksgiving Day may originally have had religious significance, the day has become a mostly secular holiday now. As the people celebrate this day with a Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, they write down what they are thankful for and then read it aloud from the piece of paper. The main attraction of this day in New York is the Macy’s Thanksgiving day parade which attracts 2 to 3 million spectators. Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving day 2022!

