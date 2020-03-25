Happy Ugadi 2020 Greetings & Images in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs and SMS to Wish on Telugu New Year

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

Ugadi or Telugu New Year 2020 is celebrated today on March 25, Wednesday. Ugadi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which usually falls in March - April. It is also celebrated as Padwa or Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa and marks the beginning of the New year for Hindus in this region. Ugadi 2020 is going to be different for everyone celebrating considering the world is battling coronavirus pandemic. With social distancing being a top priority, people would connect with their loved ones via messaging apps and social media platforms. Here’s a collection of Ugadi 2020 greetings in Telugu, Ugadi 2020 messages, Happy Ugadi 2020 wishes, Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers and more for free download online. Ugadi 2020 Wishes in Telugu & Ugadi Subhakankshalu Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings, Hike Messages to Send on Telugu New Year.

Ugadi or Yugadi is the amalgamation of the Sanskrit words Yug and Aadi. The meaning of this word translates to the beginning of a new age. This festival is therefore considered to be an extremely auspicious time to begin anything new - whether it is a new business venture, a new job, or even shifting to a new house. Ugadi celebrations are filled with religious offerings, visiting the temples and of course prepping up the house to match the energy and enthusiasm of the joyous time. Ugadi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Telugu New Year 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Hike Messages.

The festival is commemorated by waking up early, dressing up in beautiful traditional attire and decorating the house with the inviting Ugadi Muggulu. The traditional package is an important and auspicious recipe which has become a must for Ugaid luncheons. People make grand colourful kolamulus, also known as rangoli, mango leaf decorations known as torana, buy new items for their homes etc. On this day, people in Maharashtra observe it as Gudi Padwa. Also, people of Sindhi community observe the day as Cheti Chand. Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Wish Happy Telugu New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Moment of Ugadi, I Pray to God for Your Health and Happiness! May Lord Ganesha Fulfill All Your Dreams!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The God Created the World on the Eve of Ugadi for His Loving Creations to Live in It With Harmony. May This Ugadi Bring Peace and Balance to Your Life!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Welcome the New Year With Complete Anticipation, Hope and Eagerness. Happy Ugadi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Look Forward to a Bountiful Year of Prosperity, Satisfaction and Peace. Happy Ugadi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I Wish You to Have a New Year Filled With Laughter, Joy and Fulfilment. May the Best Returns of Life Be With You. Have a Blessed Ugadi!

