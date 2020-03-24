Ugadi Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Telugu New Year 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Hike Messages

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

Happy Ugadi 2020! It might not be the best of the time to celebrate, but then the festival of Ugadi is here, much to the joy of people. Ugadi 2020 will fall on March 25 (Wednesday). Ugadi, also known as Telugu New Year, is celebrated in a grandeur manner and with extravagant festivities. In times as such, when one cannot step out of their house due to pandemic, expect everyone to stay connected via greetings and messages online. And this is why we bring you a collection of Ugadi 2020 wishes and greetings along with Ugadi images, Ugadi 2020 HD Wallpapers, Happy Ugadi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Gudi Padwa images and wallpapers and more. If you are searching for new and popular Ugadi greetings in English, then you are on the right page. Happy Ugadi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Wish Happy Telugu New Year.

The festival of Ugadi is celebrated with much fanfare in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Ugadi is also popularly known as Yugadi, Telugu and Kannada New Year. You can learn more about Ugadi importance, significance, celebrations and more by clicking HERE. And for greetings and wishes for the festival, keep scrolling down.

People can share these latest Ugadi 2020 greetings via WhatsApp messages, Hike messages, Snapchat stories, Facebook statuses, and Instagram posts, among other popular social messaging apps. It is a nice feeling to reconnect with your loved ones on this auspicious day and sending them festive greetings of Ugadi. Ugadi Muggulu Designs 2020: Easy Rangoli Patterns for Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) to Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos).

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ugadi Bring You New Spirit, New Beginning and New Prosperity. Wishing You a Very Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Memories of Moments Celebrated Together. Moments Those Have Been Attached in My Heart, Forever. Make Me Miss You, Even More, This Ugadi. Hope This Ugadi Brings In Good Fortune & Abounding Happiness for You! HAPPY Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Your Way

New Hopes and Aspirations and Make Your World Beautiful. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope the Lights of Ugadi Bring Glow and Warmth to Your Life! Wishing You a Very Happy New Year!

Happy Ugadi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, May Your Enemies Become Friends, the Darkness of Negativity Fade Away From Your Life and You Discover a New Person Within You. Happy New Year!

Ugadi 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Greetings and Images to Wish Happy Telugu New Year to Family & Friends

How To Download Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can also send across these best Ugadi greetings through text messages, picture messages, GIFs, SMSes, and the greetings can be made into videos as well. Another way you can send warm Ugadi greetings is through WhatsApp stickers and Hike stickers, which are very popular and creative. HERE is the link to download from Play Store. We wish everyone celebrating a very Happy and Prosperous Ugadi 2020.