Ugadi 2020 Wishes in Telugu & Ugadi Subhakankshalu Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIF Greetings, Hike Messages to Send on Telugu New Year

Time to get your hands on Ugadi 2020 Wishes in Telugu and Ugadi Subhakankshalu Images, and all for free download online. The auspicious celebration of the new year for Hindus in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are almost here. Ugadi is coming. This traditional festival is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar and will be commemorated on March 25. Widely celebrated as the Hindu New Year in some southern states, this festival is celebrated with beautiful rangolis, new and festive attire, delicious festive treats and of course Ugadi greetings.

Ugadi celebrations in the rural areas are further filled with all the more enthusiasm as communities usually get together and celebrate the start of this New year. However, with the hustle and bustle of life, this celebration has already entered the virtual world.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ee Ugadi Endhiginthaluu Belakaagirali, Ea Ugadi Nimage Nemmadi, Arogya Aishwaryavannu Tharali, Ee Belakina Habba Ninna Matthu Ninna Bandhu Baandhavara Mana Belagali. Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nimma Vyrigala Melina Dwesha Alisi Hogali, Nimma Sutthalina Katthalu Belakagali, Ee Ugadi Nimma Kutumbakke Sukha Shaanthi Nemmadi Tharali. Ugadi Habbada Shubhashayagalu 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ee Yugadiyandu, Ninna Bhalina, Bhaleleya Mele, Thrupthiya Mrustannave Sigali.. Happy Ugadi 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maduramaina Prathiksanam, Nilsthundi Jeevitantam, Raabothunna Kotta Samvataram, Alanti Ksanalani Enno Ivalani Korukuntu. Ugadi Shubakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Velugula Harathi. Telugu Vari Kothavelugula Kanthi, Vachenamma Ugadi, Kotha Samvachara Vrudhi, Ugadi Shubakankshalu.

How to Download Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers Online?

We wish everyone a very Happy Ugadi or Happy Telugu New Year 2020.