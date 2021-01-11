The festival of Makar Sankranti, also popularly known as Uttarayan, is one of the Hindu community's most loved festivals. Uttarayan is celebrated extravagantly in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. People fly colourful kites marking the celebrations on this day. In Gujarat, the festival lasts for two days: January 14 (Uttarayan) and January 15 (Vasi-Uttarayan). People send across popular and top-trending Makar Sankranti greetings and Uttarayan photo messages to their loved ones to make their day even more special. Here's a collection of Happy Uttarayan 2021 wishes in Gujarati, Uttarayan photos, Makar Sankranti wishes in Gujarati, WhatsApp Messages, HD images, quotes, status, SMS and more to send to family and friends.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is celebrated on January 14 (Thursday). Taking a holy dip in the river, kite-flying and lighting bonfires remain an integral part of the celebrations. Many traditional food items are prepared on this day. Undhiyu, Chikki, and Til ke Laddoo are some of the popular dishes prepared during the festivities of Uttarayan. A lot of people prefer conveying their feelings through unique Gujarati Uttarayan greetings and wishes on this day. If you search for the newest collection of Uttarayan 2021 wishes and Makar Sankranti messages, we have it all covered for you.

Uttarayan Images and HD Wallpapers

Uttarayan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mithi Bole, Mithi Zubaan, Makar Sankranti Ka Yehi Hai Paigaam, Take Sweet, Talk Sweet, Be Sweet. Happy Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti!

Uttarayan (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Uttarayan!

Makar Sankranti Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Makar Sankranti 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes for a Makar Sankranti Filled With Sweet Moments You Will Cherish Forever! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021.

Happy Makar Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Basmati Chawal Ho Aur Urad Ki Dal, Ghee Ki Mahakti Khushbu Ho Aur Aam Ka Achar Saath Ho Apno Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko Khichdi Ka Yeh Bheena Tyohar!

How to Download Uttarayan 2021 WhatsApp Stickers & Instagram Reels Online?

Apart from images and text messages, you can make Uttarayan 2021 videos as well. All you need to do is download these HD Gujarati Uttarayan greetings and wishes, and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you can upload the most popular Uttarayan 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Moj, Roposso, Chingari, and other video-sharing apps. Not to forget, you can always find creative and cute Uttarayan Gujarati stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp and Hike, and share on respective platforms.

Happy Makar Sankranti GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Til Gul Ghya God God Bola, Makar Sankranti Chya Hardik Shubhechha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Merriment, May There Be Success and Fulfillment, All This I Wish for You, on This Makar Sankranti! Happy Makar Sankranti 2021!

As January 14 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very 'Happy Uttarayan 2021' as we bring you the lovely collection. We hope you like this list of Gujarati Makar Sankranti greetings, HD images, GIF messages, and share with your loved ones, wishing them on this auspicious festival.

