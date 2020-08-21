Hartalika Messages in Marathi, Hartalika Teej 2020 Romantic Greetings and HD Images: t is an important day for married women in India as they observe holy Hartalika Teej vrat in honour of Goddess Parvati on August 22, 2022. Hartalika Teej 2020 is observed by married women as well as unmarried girls celebrating the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is a significant day and like the recent trend of sending festival greetings on WhatsApp or other messaging app and social media platforms, women too greet each other on the auspicious day of Hartalika Teej. Before starting with observing Hartalika Teej Vrat 2020, also known as Nishivasar Nirjala Vrat and listening to Hartalika Vrat Katha, we present to you a list of best Teej messages, Hartalika messages in Marathi, Hartalika Teej 2020 GIF images, Haritalika msg Marathi (sic), quotes, photos, greetings and Happy Teej wishes in Hindi to send on WhatsApp and Facebook. You will love the beautiful images of Lord Shiva and Parvati along with loving quotes and wishes. Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on the Auspicious Festival.

Teej, a generic name for popular India festival is dedicated to Mata Parvati. Teej is an Indian festival celebrated by married women as well as unmarried girls seeking a desired partner for life. Teej refers to the "third" day that falls every month after the new moon (Amavasya), and the third day after the full moon night of every month. There are three types of Teej - Haryali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. Now, Hartalika Teej is a monsoon festival celebrated by women who are rejoicing the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Teej is dedicated to Mata Parvati. The festival gets its name based on a mythological legend. Hartalika is a combination of two words "harit" and "aalika" meaning "abduction" and "female friend" respectively. Hartalika Teej 2020 HD Images and Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Worship Goddess Parvati.

Here is an extensive list of Hartalika Puja Images, Hartalika Teej 2020, Hartalika Teej Quotes in Hindi, Happy Teej Wishes in English, Hartalika Teej Messages, HartalikaTeej Shayari in Hindi, Hartalika messages in Marathi, Happy Teej Wishes, Teej Images and Wallpapers in HD to wish on Hartalika Teej 2020.

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Bless Your Life With Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. Happy Hartalika Teej 2020.

Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ke Khusbu, Badalon Ki Fuhaar, Aap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Hartalika Teej Ka Tyohar. Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Spread Into Your Life. Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. Happy Hartalika Teej 2020.

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Is the Day Which Shows Woman’s Love and Sacrifice. May Your Wishes Come True and You Get a Powerful & Loving Husband Like Lord Shiva. Happy Hartalika Teej 2020.

Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Ka Vrat Hai Bahut Hai, Madhur Pyaar Ka, Dil Ki Shraddha or Sachey Vishvaas Ka, Bichhyaa Pairon Mein Ho, Maathe Par Bindiya, Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamara Piya. Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Kaa Vrat Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Kaa. Dil Ki Shraddha Aur Sachhe Vishwaas Kaa. Hartalika Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Hartalika Teej 2020 Wishes, Messages and Images to Worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Well, we hope the above greetings are helpful in wishing your fellow vartin (the person observing fast) a Happy Hartalika Teej 2020. The festival is quite popular in areas such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Apart from day-long fast, women also look forward to jubilant celebrations that include getting ready, listening to katha, praying to Lord Shiva and Parvati and having an enjoyable day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).