Hartalika Teej 2025 is on August 26. It is a significant festival celebrated by married and unmarried women, dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Mehndi (henna) designs hold a special place during this occasion, symbolising devotion, beauty, and auspiciousness. Applying mehndi is considered a sacred ritual that enhances the festive spirit and strengthens the bond of love and prosperity in married life. Women adorn their hands and feet with intricate mehndi patterns that often depict motifs of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, peacocks, flowers, and traditional designs, reflecting cultural heritage and divine blessings. To celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival of Hartalika Teej 2025, we bring you Hartalika Teej 2025 mehndi designs, latest mehndi patterns, Arabic henna motifs and traditional design videos to take inspiration for the married women to adorn their hands with beautiful mehendi designs.

The significance of mehndi during Hartalika Teej lies in its decorative appeal and its spiritual and medicinal value. It is believed that the darker the colour of the mehndi, the deeper the love and bond between a wife and her husband. Mehndi is also known for its cooling properties, which bring calmness and positivity during the rigorous fasting women observe on this day. To celebrate the auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej 2025, women often look for inspiration to enhance the beauty of the henna patterns on their hands and feet. Hence, we have rounded up a few videos that capture the latest mehndi designs and Arabic henna patterns to celebrate Hartalika Teej 2025 in style.

Watch Video of Hartalika Teej Special Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video of Hartalika Teej Traditional Mehndi Designs:

Watch Video of Arabic Henna Patterns For Hartalika Teej:

Watch Video of Traditional Henna Designs For Hartalika Teej:

Hartalika Teej mehndi designs represent love, purity, well-being, and a heartfelt prayer for a harmonious married life, making them an integral part of the celebrations. Happy Hartalika Teej!

