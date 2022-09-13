Hindi Day, also known as Hindi Diwas, is an opportunity to celebrate the official language of India. Hindi literature has a vast collection of poetry and write-ups. More than being a means of communication, it is a form of expression. Hindi was adopted as the official language of India in 1949 and the first Hindi Diwas was celebrated four years later in 1953. Throughout the country, this day is celebrated with cultural events. Schools, colleges and universities organise essay writing or poem recitation competitions promoting the language. There are various famous literary writers in our country whose work lights up Hindi literature. Promoting the Hindi language with such beautiful artworks, we at LatestLY have bought together beautiful famous Hindi poems that you can use for a poem recitation competition on Hindi Day 2022. Hindi Day 2022 Date in India: What Is the History and Significance of Hindi Diwas? Know Ways To Celebrate This Indian Language on the Special Day

Writers like Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Mahadevi Verma, Jaishankar Prasad, Sumitranand Pant and many more have written beautiful poems that can be recited on Hindi Diwas. Their poems are a perfect example of Hindi literature and express emotions beautifully. The language contains 11 vowels and 35 consonants and is written in the Devanagri script, which is the mother to a large number of dialects including Braj, Khari, Boli, Bundeli, Awadhi, Bagheli and others widely spoken in Northern and Central India. Here is a compilation of touching poems in Hindi that you can recite as you celebrate Hindi Diwas 2022.

Poems by Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Makhanlal Chaturvedi's Words

Poetry by Mahadevi Verma

Jaishankar Prasad's Poetry

Sumitranandan Pant's Poem Recital

Hindi Diwas is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in government offices, firms, schools, colleges, and other institutions. Students and individuals of all age groups prepare various artworks of Hindi literature to recite during the celebration. Celebrate this Indo-Aryan language with a rich social and cultural history. Wishing everyone a happy Hindi Day 2022!

